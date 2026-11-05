Danish comedian Rasmus Wallbridge unwittingly stars in elaborate TV prank show pulled after backlash

Danish comedian Rasmus Wallbridge spent four months thinking he was making a feature film, but it was an elaborate hidden-camera TV prank that sparked a public backlash and was pulled by TV 2 less than a week after its premiere.

Danish comedian Rasmus Wallbridge spent four months believing he was making a feature film with his longtime creative partner, but the project turned out to be an elaborate television prank filmed with hidden cameras.

The resulting show, Everyone Loves Rasmus, premiered on Danish broadcaster TV 2 on Oct. 26. It was pulled less than a week later after a huge public outcry in Denmark, and TV 2 issued an apology to Wallbridge. For most of the shoot, Wallbridge thought he was developing a Danish horror-comedy with his creative partner Martin Johannes Larsen.

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Hidden Cameras Captured Secret Show

Instead, hidden cameras tucked behind mirrors, disguised as coffee cups and USB sticks, and even sewn into his own clothing captured his interactions with people he believed were actors and collaborators on the project. Over 100 people were involved in the production of the show, according to TV 2, including various Danish celebrities. Most of them knew what was going on. Larsen said about the concept before its launch: Basically, it is about having courage.

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To explore and push the boundaries and create something that has never been seen before. Otherwise, nothing ever happens. Wallbridge was told the truth before the show aired and he had the power to block the broadcast, TV 2 said. He said: It is pretty crazy to think about what was actually going on around me.

I threw myself 100 percent into the film project because it is a huge dream for me, so I was deeply invested in the whole thing. He added: As a comedian, I can definitely see why it is fun. It feels a bit like I have been on a real-life version of Klovn, he said, referring to a Danish comedy about an awkward comedian whose more successful best friend repeatedly manipulates him.

Critics Accuse Broadcaster Of Gaslighting

While the comedian's initial reaction seemed mild, the show drew a barrage of criticism. Critics said Wallbridge was gaslighted throughout the experience. Some argued that, given the number of influential figures involved in the production, he may have feared career repercussions if he tried to block the show's release. TV 2 said some members of the cast, their families and others involved in the production have received abusive messages and even direct threats.

At the end of October, Wallbridge wrote on Instagram that he was aware of the public debate but was choosing to stay silent. He also said those closest to him knew nothing about the real nature of the series while it was being filmed. Larsen apologized and said the series was meant to be a homage to Wallbridge, not mockery. The controversy has prompted widespread debate in Denmark about the ethics of hidden-camera pranks and the responsibility of broadcasters.

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TV 2 has not announced whether the show will return in any form.