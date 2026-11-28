Premier Danielle Smith asserts federal jurisdiction over abortion laws in Alberta, dismissing claims of a provincial review sparked by Minister Adriana LaGrange's comments.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith unequivocally dismissed rumors of a provincial policy shift regarding abortion access on Saturday, November 28, 2026. Speaking to the United Conservative Party at their annual meeting in Calgary, the Premier emphasized that reproductive health regulations fall strictly under federal authority. This clarification was issued to silence growing speculation following controversial statements made by a cabinet minister the previous day.

Premier Addresses Federal Jurisdiction Claims

Smith explicitly stated that decisions concerning abortion access are governed by the federal Criminal Code and overarching health policies. She aimed to reassure party members that the provincial government does not intend to interfere with these established federal frameworks. By highlighting the constitutional division of powers, Smith sought to close the door on any suggestions that Alberta would pursue independent legislative measures to restrict or alter abortion availability.

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Minister LaGrange Sparks Policy Speculation

The controversy originated from comments made by Hospitals Minister Adriana LaGrange at a gathering on Friday, November 27, 2026. LaGrange informed attendees that there was an ongoing review of the matter and that she expected to be briefed soon on the findings. Her remarks suggested that the provincial government might be actively considering changes to the current status quo regarding reproductive healthcare services across the province.

LaGrange's Past Advocacy Influences Debate

LaGrange, who previously led pro-life advocacy groups for more than two decades before her election in 2019, expressed personal frustration with the current legal landscape. She described the lack of specific provincial laws protecting the unborn as a disgrace, noting that Alberta is unique in its regulatory approach compared to other nations. Despite her personal views, she acknowledged that abortion remains legally available and must continue to be provided under existing statutes.

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Review of 2025 Party Resolutions Continues

During her address to thousands of attendees, Smith referenced a resolution passed by United Conservative Party members at the previous year's annual gathering. That resolution sought to revoke public funding for third-trimester abortions, with exceptions only when the mother's health faced serious risks. Smith indicated that she committed to reviewing this specific proposal to provide public assurance that no immediate changes were being implemented without careful consideration.

Pro-Choice Groups Condemn Legislative Pushes

The proposed funding restrictions previously drew sharp criticism from advocacy organizations, including the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada. Critics characterized the resolution as an extremist attempt to dismantle access to reproductive care under the guise of policy review. Smith acknowledged the strong feelings surrounding the issue and emphasized her desire to remain sensitive while clarifying that policy development remains a federal responsibility.