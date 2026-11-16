Daniel Cormier Praises Josh Hokit Performance at UFC 334

UFC 334 results reveal Daniel Cormier's strong praise for Josh Hokit's performance against Ciryl Gane. Explore the unanimous decision, Fight of the Night bonuses, and post-fight reactions from the MMA community.

The highly anticipated heavyweight bout at UFC 334 concluded with a unanimous decision victory for Josh Hokit over Ciryl Gane, taking place at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. The five-round main event showcased an intense display of skill and endurance, ultimately resulting in Hokit securing the win and earning significant recognition from the organization. Both competitors were awarded Fight of the Night honors, receiving $100,000 bonuses for their exceptional effort in the octagon.

Hokit Dominates With Aggressive Pace

Josh Hokit established an aggressive and relentless pace throughout the five rounds, applying constant pressure on Ciryl Gane from the opening bell. This strategy proved effective against a champion known for his exceptional movement for a heavyweight, forcing Gane to defend against a relentless assault for the majority of the contest. The challenger maintained this high-energy approach even as Gane began to gain the upper hand in the final two rounds, demonstrating remarkable stamina and tactical discipline.

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Cormier Acknowledges Hokit Respect

Former UFC president Dana White publicly admitted that Josh Hokit's stock has risen significantly, stating that he respects the challenger immensely after witnessing his performance. White, who previously criticized Hokit's outspoken persona, confessed that he used to view the fighter as a big-mouth goofball and hated his overall schtick. However, the challenger's determination and heart during the bout earned White's complete respect, with White noting that Hokit is now considered the real deal in his eyes.

White Calls Hokit A Real Deal

During the post-fight press conference at UFC 334, White emphasized that the pressure applied by Hokit was the correct approach against a champion who moves unusually well for his weight class. White praised the challenger for keeping up the pace despite the challenges posed by Gane's technical skills and reach. The comments marked a significant shift in White's public perception of Hokit, highlighting how the fighter's in-octagon performance overcame previous criticisms regarding his personality and public image.

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Reactions From The MMA Community

The outcome of the fight sparked varied reactions from prominent figures within the Mixed Martial Arts community, including Bryce Mitchell, who openly criticized Daniel Cormier's commentary. Mitchell believed that Josh Hokit had clearly won the bout, challenging the official narrative and scoring interpretations provided by the broadcast analysts. Additionally, commentator Bruce Buffer accurately predicted a specific gesture made by Hokit during the event, further emphasizing the unpredictable and dynamic nature of the main event.

Broader Context Of UFC 334 Results

Beyond the main event, other notable moments emerged from the card, including Shara Bullet recalling his delay in seeing an eye doctor before a potential rematch with Josh Hokit. Melquizael Costa also revealed that he feared the UFC 334 scorecards would not reflect his performance, highlighting the anxiety fighters face regarding official scoring decisions. Meanwhile, Shem Rock expressed disappointment with UFC management after fighting while injured, and Dakota Ditcheva was cleared for competition following surgery, indicating he wants a PFL title shot against Jena Bishop.