Dana White Says Islam Makhachev vs. Carlos Prates Was Verbally Agreed

Dana White says an Islam Makhachev vs. Carlos Prates bout was verbally agreed and wants the champion to fight at least twice a year to keep the division active.

UFC president Dana White said a fight between Islam Makhachev and Carlos Prates was verbally agreed, according to remarks captured by TheMacLife during a media scrum. White also said he would like Makhachev to compete at least twice a year, even though he does not expect the champion to fight three times annually at this stage of his career. The comments put the Makhachev bout and the future of the UFC lightweight picture in the spotlight.

Dana White Describes the Verbal Agreement

Dana White stated that the Makhachev vs. Carlos Prates matchup was verbally agreed before any official announcement. In his words, he likes when fighters compete often, and he framed the agreement as part of a broader push for activity at the top of the roster. The remarks were made during a media scrum that was captured by TheMacLife.

Also read Carlos Prates rips Islam Makhachev again for declining January UFC title fight

White addressed the issue directly, acknowledging that a champion's schedule is different from that of a contender. He said that, because Makhachev is the champion, he does not expect three fights per year. He did, however, say that two bouts a year would be a welcome outcome for the promotion and its fans.

Makhachev Fight Frequency and Division Depth

Dana White argued that Islam Makhachev fighting twice a year would support the wider division. He said there are many fighters who would like a shot at the title, which makes regular title fights a way to give those athletes opportunities. The logic is that a champion who competes more often keeps the rankings moving and gives contenders a clearer route to a championship bout.

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The comments show how White views the balance between a champion's career longevity and the needs of a deep weight class. A schedule with two title defenses a year would, in his framing, keep the division active while still allowing the champion to manage his career. White did not present a specific calendar for future Makhachev fights in these remarks.

UFC 336 Interim Title and Path to Makhachev

A fighter listed with a 19-0 record is set to contest the interim title at UFC 336, and the winner of that bout is set to fight Islam Makhachev after Ramadan. The source places the interim title contest and the post-Ramadan fight as the next scheduled steps in this storyline. No additional dates for those bouts were provided in the reporting.

An interim championship is typically used when the undisputed champion is not available for an immediate title fight, and it gives the division a recognized contender with a clear path to the top. In this case, the sequence means the interim winner would be positioned as the next challenger for Makhachev. Fans and analysts will be watching whether the verbal agreement involving Carlos Prates translates into a formal booking.

Other UFC headlines were published alongside this report, but they are separate stories and are not part of the Makhachev announcement. The core takeaways are White's stated preference for two Makhachev fights a year, the verbal agreement tied to the Makhachev vs. Carlos Prates matchup, and the scheduled interim title contest at UFC 336 that leads to a Makhachev challenge after Ramadan.