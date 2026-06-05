Dana White Hints Alex Pereira Could Surpass Jon Jones as GOAT After Potential Third Title

UFC President Dana White's view on the greatest MMA fighter may shift if Alex Pereira wins a third title. White has previously defended Jon Jones, even trying to overturn a DQ loss. Pereira's historic two-title run and upcoming heavyweight bid could redefine the GOAT debate. Holly Holm also shares career plans.

The debate over the greatest mixed martial artist of all time has intensified with recent developments surrounding Alex Pereira 's potential achievement. Dana White , UFC President, has long championed Jon Jones as the premier fighter in MMA history, even attempting to have Jones' disqualification loss overturned to a no contest on multiple occasions.

White's argument hinges on the notion that Jones should have finished the fight before illegal strikes landed and that referee Steve Mazzagatti failed to intervene appropriately. Additionally, the legalization of 12-to-6 elbows has prompted discussions about retroactively adjusting past fight outcomes that ended via those strikes.

However, White's stance may be shifting due to Pereira's upcoming bid to win a title in a third division-a feat never accomplished in the UFC. In a recent interview, White expressed excitement that if Pereira secures a third world championship, he would surpass Jones and claim the top spot. Pereira, already nicknamed "Poatan," made history by capturing two titles in record time, first at middleweight and then light heavyweight.

He has since vacated the light heavyweight belt to pursue victory in the heavyweight division, positioning himself for an unprecedented triple-champion status. This potential accomplishment is being touted by White as a game-changer in the GOAT conversation.

Meanwhile, former UFC champion Holly Holm has provided a timeline for the end of her fighting career, adding another layer to the ongoing narratives in MMA





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