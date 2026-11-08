Dana White Declines Trump Offer for White House Press Secretary Role

Dana White declined an offer from President Trump to become White House press secretary, a source says. Trump announced the offer on Saturday, but White has not directly confirmed the rejection.

Dana White has declined an offer from President Donald Trump to become White House press secretary, according to a source familiar with the matter. Trump publicly announced the offer on Saturday on his Truth Social platform, calling White a Great Dana White and a violent Fighter and Warrior.

The president also requested that White bring six UFC fighters as assistants, posting their photos and saying, We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Trump added that Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other, urging, Dana, please take the job! While one aide said Trump was joking about the offer, the president has continued to search for a new press secretary following Karoline Leavitt's departure and Katie Zacharia's five-day stint.

Also read Dana White reportedly turns down White House press secretary role offered by Donald Trump

Trump has struggled to fill a crucial position he is personally invested in, a matter that has become more important after Democrats won control of Congress and pledged to investigate his administration. On Saturday, White House communications director Steven Cheung reposted the president's message, adding, Hell yeah! Do it, @DanaWhite! CNN has reached out to the White House and UFC for comment.

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White declines White House role

The White House did not immediately comment on White's decision. White deflected a question about the offer at a news conference Saturday, saying only that he plans to fly to Washington, DC, to meet with Trump on Monday. Trump fired Zacharia after one rocky briefing, making her stint as press secretary the shortest in history.

Leavitt, who served as press secretary for a year and a half, left her role in August, saying she wanted to spend more time with her young family. She joined Fox News as a contributor this month. White has spent years as one of Trump's most visible allies, speaking at the last three Republican National Conventions and helping the GOP make inroads with young male voters key to Trump's return to the White House.

He introduced me to people I never heard of, young kids, Trump said of White earlier this year. I mean, I was being interviewed by 20-year-old kids. I'm saying, Where the hell did you meet these people? They're called influencers.

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Trump courts young male voters

Young men, however, began slipping away from Trump, who has faced mounting criticism from some of the figures, such as podcaster Joe Rogan, who helped introduce him to new audiences in 2024. The president hosted a UFC fight on the White House lawn this summer, part of the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations, as he sought to appeal to those male voters.

Those efforts didn't pay off, as the demographic shifted toward Democrats in Tuesday's midterms, helping the party win majorities in both chambers of Congress. Trump has signaled more staffing changes could be on the way. On Friday, he ousted his longtime chief of staff Susie Wiles and replaced her with Stephen Miller, one of his most hardline and loyal aides who will take over the role starting Monday.

New chief of staff takes over

I'll be doing maybe a few changes, he told CBS News on Friday. The rejection of White for press secretary underscores the difficulty of filling a role that requires both political agility and public trust. As the administration settles into its new chief of staff, the search for a stable communications team continues amid heightened partisan tensions and legislative oversight.