Damaged Chemical Tank in Garden Grove, California

Authorities are monitoring a damaged chemical tank in Southern California to prevent the possibility of a cataclysmic explosion while evaluating potential cracks and leaks.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Wayhowe Huang said officials will be continuing to evaluate the tank Sunday after emergency crews spotted the potential crack overnight.

As of Sunday morning, he said it does not appear that any of the highly volatile chemicals in the tank have leaked. However, an evacuation order remains in place for some 50,000 area residents with no timeline on when they can return. Orange County Gov.

Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the area as authorities braced for the possibility of an overheating chemical tank leaking or exploding, with firefighters racing to find a way to cool off the chemical inside the tank in the suburb Garden Grove. A damaged chemical tank in Southern California may have cracked, potentially lowering the risk of a cataclysmic explosion.

However, there's still the danger of a possible explosion, and firefighters have been spraying the outside of the tank with water hoses in an effort to cool the chemicals heating up inside and prevent an explosion. Lee Zeldin, head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, said Sunday that the "most likely scenario" at this point is a "low-volume release," where officials will monitor, neutralize, and contain the threat





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Chemical Tank Garden Grove Emergency Governor's State Of Emergency Orange County Overheating Pressurized Tank State Of Emergency Supreme Court

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