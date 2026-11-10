Dalhousie Man Shaun Ryan Claims $50 Million Lotto Max Jackpot

Shaun Ryan of Dalhousie, New Brunswick, has claimed the $50 million Lotto Max jackpot from the Nov. 6 draw. It is the second-largest lottery prize ever won in New Brunswick and the third-largest in Atlantic Canada.

A retired Dalhousie, New Brunswick resident has claimed the $50 million Lotto Max jackpot. Atlantic Lottery said Shaun Ryan won the prize from the Nov. 6 draw.

The win was celebrated on Tuesday. The jackpot is the second-largest lottery prize ever won in New Brunswick. It also ranks as the third-largest lottery prize awarded in Atlantic Canada. The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K in Dalhousie.

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Shaun Ryan Winnings Plans

The retailer received a one per cent prize worth $500,000 for selling the winning ticket. Atlantic Lottery released details of the win in a news release. Ryan is retired. He told Atlantic Lottery that he intends to use the winnings to help his community, his seven children and his grandchildren with their futures, and to support his wife as she retires from teaching.

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Ryan plans to use part of his Lotto Max winnings to help his wife retire from teaching so she can enjoy some travelling. He said he will stay home with the dogs while she does so. He also plans to direct part of the money toward his seven children and grandchildren, helping them with their futures. He said the winnings will also support the community through his own giving.

In the Atlantic Lottery news release, Ryan described a sense of duty to the organizations he wants to serve. He said there is a responsibility he feels toward the community and organizations that he wants to be of service to and help them out in certain ways. Ryan said that winning $50 million is a heavy load. He said there is a lot to think of because there is a lot that could be done for the community.

Ryan Ticket Discovery

Ryan said that after hearing of a $50 million winning ticket sold in Restigouche County, he resisted the urge to check his own ticket. He said his wife asked whether the family had a ticket, and his son then texted him to ask whether they had bought one. Ryan said his wife asked whether he was going to check the ticket. He replied that he was not going to do so yet, because he wanted to keep the dream alive.

The Dalhousie win ranks second among the largest lottery prizes ever won in New Brunswick. It sits behind a $64 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot sold in Gloucester County in 2024. Earlier large wins in Atlantic Canada include the $64 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot sold in Gloucester County in 2024. They also include a $60 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2018.

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Atlantic Canada Lottery Records

The $50 million prize is the third-largest lottery prize awarded in Atlantic Canada, according to the release. The win from the Nov. 6 draw was celebrated on Tuesday.