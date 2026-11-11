Dakota Smith Search Resumes Off Vancouver Island After Canoe Found Capsized

Volunteers resumed the search for missing canoeist Dakota Smith in Johnstone Strait after the RCMP suspended its official effort amid wild weather.

Volunteers have returned to the waters off northern Vancouver Island after wild weather forced the RCMP to suspend its official efforts to find and rescue a missing canoeist. Dakota Smith, 35, was last seen around noon on November 6 when he set off to go fishing in Johnstone Strait, north of Sayward, B.C. The search for the canoeist has become a community-led effort.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria contacted the Sayward RCMP shortly before 4:30 p.m. that day. The centre then mounted a search effort that included watercraft and helicopters. Searchers located Smith's capsized canoe, but they have not been able to find the father of two young children.

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How the Official Search Was Suspended and Restarted

The Sayward RCMP stood down the official search on Tuesday. The police said the man's chances of survival had drastically been reduced by high winds and heavy rains that drenched the region. Those conditions made continued operations too dangerous to sustain.

On Wednesday, members of the Ma'a̱mtagila Nation and neighbouring communities returned to the water and the surrounding lands. Their volunteers resumed the search without the official police operation, focusing on the same stretch of coastline where Smith was last seen.

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Nearly a dozen boats were scouring the bays and inlets of Johnstone Strait for any sign of the missing paddler. Searchers also planned to check the wilderness cabins in the area on Wednesday, looking for any sign that Smith had reached shelter.

Family Hopes and Knowledge of the Terrain

Jen Ambers, who is co-ordinating the community-led search for her nephew, said Smith knows the remote terrain well. He has taken several hunting and fishing trips through the region, which gives her hope that he knows where to find shelter.

Ambers told CTV News that some areas in the region have cabins stocked with food and water. She said Smith would know that if he could reach them, he would find warmth, food and water. Her family's priority is to learn whether he made it to one of those cabins.

Smith's aunt said the family remains very hopeful and continues to feel optimistic. She added that many other nations have stepped up and said they would be ready to get on the water with the family the next day.

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Ongoing Weather Threats Across the South Coast

Wind and rainfall warnings continue to affect the region where Smith disappeared. Environment and Climate Change Canada has warned that more than 250 millimetres of precipitation could fall in the area.

The weather service said flooding is possible in low-lying areas. Heavy rain could also reduce visibility on the water and in the forest, and it could potentially trigger landslides across B.C.'s South Coast.

For now, the volunteer search continues in difficult conditions, with the forecast posing an ongoing risk to both searchers and anyone still missing in the wilderness along Johnstone Strait.