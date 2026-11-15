Daily Domino Puzzles Solved With Color-Coded Region Rules

Pips presents a unique domino challenge requiring players to place tiles into color-coded regions where sums or conditions must be met for each specific area.

Pips delivers a fresh set of domino puzzles every weekday, challenging players to place standard domino tiles into distinct color-coded regions. Each region imposes specific conditions that must be satisfied by the tiles placed within its boundaries. The core mechanic remains consistent across all three boards, but the arrangement tightness varies to adjust difficulty levels.

Core Rules and Tile Mechanics

All tile halves in a specific region must show the same value for certain types, while other regions require the values to add up to a target number. The rules apply universally across the three boards available to the player. The primary variable is how tightly the dominoes are arranged within the designated spaces.

Also read Daily Guess The Phrase Game #103 (Nov 14, 2026)

Players encounter core types where every half of a domino in a zone must match a specific numerical condition. Some zones demand that all values are identical, while others focus on additive sums. This structural consistency allows players to apply learned strategies across different board layouts without relearning fundamental mechanics.

Number Region Solutions Explained

In the Number Five region, everything inside must add up to a total of five. The solution involves placing a 5-4 tile horizontally and a 4-3 tile vertically. Another five zone requires a 0-3 tile placed horizontally alongside a 5-0 tile positioned vertically. These specific placements ensure the mathematical sum of the visible faces meets the required total.

Advertisement

Additional Number Five solutions include a 4-3 tile placed vertically and a 0-6 tile placed horizontally. A different configuration uses a 3-6 tile vertically and a 1-2 tile horizontally. The final solution for this category places a 5-1 tile vertically. Each arrangement is carefully calculated to satisfy the sum constraint while fitting the spatial requirements.

Zero and Constraint Zones

The Number Zero region demands that all tiles add up to zero. This is achieved by placing a 2-3 tile horizontally and a 0-5 tile horizontally. Another zero zone solution requires a 1-4 tile placed horizontally. These placements rely on the inclusion of zero-faced tiles to balance the sums effectively.

Further zero zone solutions include a 6-3 tile placed vertically and a 1-4 tile placed horizontally. The strict zero constraint forces players to be highly selective about which tiles they commit to these specific areas. This often leaves more flexible tiles available for the more complex number zones elsewhere on the board.

Complex Sum and Limit Challenges

The Number Thirteen zone requires everything to add up to thirteen. A Number Two zone follows with a sum requirement of two. The Less Than Four zone imposes a condition where all tiles must be less than four. This non-additive constraint offers a different logical challenge compared to the sum-based regions.

Advertisement

A Number Four zone requires a sum of four. One solution involves a 6-5 tile horizontally, a 6-6 tile vertically, and a 4-6 tile horizontally. Another solution for this zone uses a 0-3 tile horizontally. The complexity of these higher-number zones often dictates the strategy for filling the entire board.

Strategic Placement Tips

Players are advised to use the more complex rules backward to solve the puzzles efficiently. Starting with the trickier zones allows for a clearer view of remaining options. This approach helps in wrapping the remaining dominoes into the free space with greater accuracy.

Once the tightest constraints are resolved, the remaining tiles can be placed into the less restrictive areas. This method reduces guesswork and increases the likelihood of solving all three boards within a single daily session. The structured approach ensures that every tile finds a valid position according to its specific region's rules.