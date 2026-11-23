New CMAJ study reveals 5.7% of Canadians use cannabis daily, exceeding alcohol rates, driven by youth. This generational shift highlights emerging public health risks and changing consumption patterns across age groups.

A landmark study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal has confirmed that daily cannabis consumption in Canada has surpassed daily alcohol use, marking a significant shift in national health habits. Analyzing survey data from nearly 100,000 participants, researchers found that 5.7 per cent of the population, representing approximately 1.8 million Canadians, reported using cannabis every day or nearly every day. In contrast, only 5.2 per cent of respondents indicated they consumed alcohol on a daily or near-daily basis. This statistical crossover signals a major transformation in substance use trends, with younger demographics driving the change while older generations continue to favor alcohol.

Core Details and Generational Shift Mechanics

The research, which examined nationally representative data from the 2023 to 2024 Canadian Community Health Survey, provides a granular look at how daily consumption patterns vary across different age brackets. While the overall daily rate of cigarette use remained the highest of the three substances at 8.5 per cent, the trend among adults younger than 35 years old told a different story. In this demographic, daily cannabis use was not only higher than daily alcohol consumption but also exceeded daily cigarette use. Men aged 25 to 34 recorded the highest rate of daily cannabis use among any age group, reaching nearly 11 per cent. Meanwhile, among women aged 18 to 24, the percentage reporting daily cannabis use was more than 17 times higher than those reporting daily alcohol use. Notably, only Canadians over the age of 50 still reported higher rates of daily alcohol use compared to daily cannabis use, highlighting the stark generational divide in these habits.

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Expert Perspectives on Public Health Risks

André McDonald, a postdoctoral fellow at the Peter Boris Centre for Addictions Research at McMaster University in Hamilton and the lead author of the study, emphasized the gravity of these findings. He noted that public health strategies have historically focused heavily on cigarette and alcohol use, but this new data suggests that daily cannabis use must be taken seriously as a distinct health concern. McDonald described the phenomenon as a clear generational shift, warning that if daily cannabis becomes the preferred substance for younger generations, these patterns could become entrenched as middle-aged habits. He stressed the need for public messaging to keep pace with these changes by apprising Canadians of the potential risks associated with heavy cannabis consumption. Without adequate awareness, there is a risk that this temporary trend could solidify into long-term health liabilities for a significant portion of the population.

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Contextualizing Trends and Methodological Limits

David Hammond, a professor in the School of Public Health Sciences at the University of Waterloo who specializes in tobacco and cannabis harm reduction, provided crucial context regarding the trajectory of these substances. He clarified that the data does not necessarily indicate a massive surge in cannabis consumption but rather a decline in other substances. Hammond pointed out that about 41 per cent of those who reported daily or near-daily cannabis use started their daily habits after legalization in 2018. However, he observed that cannabis use saw a bump in the first year or two after legalization and then flattened, whereas alcohol and tobacco sales have continued to decline. This perspective is supported by recent statistics showing that Canadians are drinking less, leading to the biggest drop in alcohol sales in 20 years. It is important to note that the study relies on self-reported data and does not account for the frequency of use within those daily reports or include vaping behaviors, which limits the absolute precision of the daily usage metrics.

Long-Term Implications and Cultural Impact

This domestic shift mirrors broader cultural changes occurring in the United States, where many states have permitted legal or medicinal cannabis. Studies across the border have similarly shown cannabis outpacing alcohol as the daily drug of choice, suggesting a continental transformation in substance preference. As legal frameworks evolve and social acceptance grows, the normalization of daily cannabis use among youth raises questions about future public health burdens. The flattening of cannabis use rates while alcohol and tobacco continue to decline indicates that the current landscape is the result of a complex interplay between prohibition, legalization, and changing social norms. For policymakers and health officials, this data serves as a critical alert that traditional substance abuse interventions may need to be adapted to address the specific risks associated with daily cannabis consumption in an era where it has become the most prevalent daily substance for young adults.