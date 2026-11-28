Former fighter Dada 5000 discusses how his West Perrine backyard fighting roots inspired a virtual world in Rockstar Games title. Explore the history of BYB Extreme and BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing.

South Florida fighter Dada 5000 is seeing his underground combat sports history integrated into a major virtual world by Rockstar Games. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the former bare-knuckle competitor, whose backyard fighting circuit was originally chronicled in filmmaker Billy Corben's 2015 documentary "Dawg Fight." The partnership bridges the gap between the gritty reality of West Perrine and the digital entertainment industry.

The Origin of Backyard Fighting in West Perrine

Dada 5000 built his reputation fighting in a South Florida backyard, convinced that bare-knuckle fighting could offer opportunities to people who had few alternatives. Growing up in West Perrine, Florida, he recognized the potential of this combat style after witnessing the emergence of fellow South Florida fighter The Slice. Both men attended the same schools, including R.R. Moton and Palmetto Senior High School. While Slice gained recognition through viral videos of his fights, Dada envisioned a broader purpose for the activity.

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He wanted to create an environment where aspiring fighters could showcase their abilities to promoters and potentially establish professional careers. Most of the participants had criminal records and were seen as victims of circumstances rather than inherently violent individuals. Dada noted that he did not want these individuals to receive a third strike from the legal system. He believed that providing an outlet allowed them to explore their potential without descending further into crime.

From Local Circuit to Professional MMA Rivalry

The backyard fighting circuit drew criticism from those who questioned whether organizing backyard fights amounted to promoting violence. Others doubted that bare-knuckle fighting could develop into something with widespread commercial appeal. Dada faced constant skepticism, with peers telling him he was crazy and bananas for thinking the sport would blow up. Despite these doubts, the backyard eventually attracted attention from national media outlets and entertainment companies. Nine fighters from his circuit went on to compete professionally in organized leagues.

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Dada himself ventured into professional mixed martial arts, winning his first two bouts before his relationship with Slice evolved into a rivalry. This conflict brought the two together on one of the sport's biggest stages at the Toyota Center in Houston. The matchup introduced two personalities associated with the emergence of Internet-era backyard fighting to a nationally televised MMA event. The fight was headlined by a meeting between the two rivals, creating a historic moment for the combat sports community.

Initially, Slice prevailed by third-round knockout in a fight that nearly cost Dada his life. Harris was hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest and kidney failure. He returned home to South Florida nearly two weeks later. The result was subsequently changed, but the physical toll of the bout remained a defining moment in both fighters' careers. This event highlighted the dangers and dramatic stakes inherent in the bare-knuckle and MMA worlds.

Establishing BYB Extreme and BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing

While the Bellator appearance introduced Dada to a broader MMA audience, his ambitions extended beyond his own fighting career. He partnered with businessman Mike Vazquez to establish BYB Extreme Fighting Series. This organization sought to transform the appeal of backyard fighting into a structured, professional bare-knuckle boxing product. The promotion was incorporated in October 2014 and drew its identity from the fighting culture Dada had helped cultivate in West Perrine. BYB, a reference to backyard brawling, distinguished itself through its patented triangular fighting surface known as the Mighty Trigon.

What began as a local effort developed into an international business. BYB expanded beyond South Florida, staging events across the United States and venturing into international markets, including England and Dubai. The promotion offered fighters an opportunity to pursue careers specifically in bare-knuckle boxing rather than relying on MMA or traditional boxing. This structural innovation provided a clear pathway for athletes from similar backgrounds to professionalize their skills.

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Merger with BKB and Future Combat Sports Landscape

In May 2024, BYB acquired the London-based bare-knuckle boxing promotion BKB. This move brought together two organizations that had helped establish the modern professional version of the sport on opposite sides of the Atlantic. The combined organization officially adopted the BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing name in February 2025. This rebranding expanded its international roster, broadcast reach, and presence in the combat sports market. It marked a consolidation of influence for the founders who started in West Perrine.

Dada remained publicly involved with the promotion as it expanded. In June 2024, he was among the executives scheduled to discuss the acquisition at a press conference ahead of BYB 27 in Jacksonville, Florida. The organization also established a broadcast relationship with Vice TV. This partnership further extended the reach of a concept that had its beginnings in his backyard. The evolution of BYB into BKB provided a commercial counterpart to the cultural influence of Dada's original fighting circuit.

Dada 5000 Reflections on Violence and Opportunity

Dada 5000 views himself as a problem solver who sees things for what they could be rather than what they are. He emphasizes that creative minds never take a day off. His journey from a West Perrine backyard to a global business partnership demonstrates the potential for social mobility through combat sports. The collaboration with Rockstar Games serves as a testament to the cultural impact of these early efforts.

The virtual world created by Rockstar Games draws inspiration from the neighborhood that shaped Dada's identity. This acknowledgment validates the experiences of the fighters who participated in the underground circuit. It also highlights the evolution of bare-knuckle fighting from a local pastime to a globally recognized sport. The legacy of the backyard brawls continues to influence both digital media and professional athletic organizations worldwide.