Dabrusin defends Canada climate record ahead of COP31, cites methane and electrification

Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin is defending Canada's climate record before COP31 in Turkey, pointing to international climate finance, methane action and electrification while facing criticism over thermal coal exports.

Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin is defending Canada's climate policies ahead of the annual United Nations climate conference, pointing to international climate finance, methane emissions work and electrification as evidence of leadership.

Dabrusin will attend the first week of COP31 in Turkey this week. Some climate activists say Canada can expect criticism at the conference from other nations over recent climate policy shifts. Dabrusin disagreed with critics who say Canada has rolled back its climate commitments and argued Canada is a leader on climate policy. When it comes to international climate finance, we are one of only two countries that has recommitted our international climate finance, she told The Canadian Press.

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International climate finance refers to funding from wealthier countries, which are more responsible for greenhouse gas emissions to date, to help smaller and less developed nations fight climate change. Dabrusin will convene a ministerial meeting with the European Union of the Global Methane Pledge, a group of 159 countries committed to reducing global methane emissions by 30 per cent below 2020 levels by 2030.

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In June, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched a global call to action on methane during an address at London Climate Action Week. Dabrusin also said Canada has been asked to lead consultations with Palau on oceans at COP31. Canada will host the 12th Our Ocean conference in May. Canada and the United Kingdom are co-leaders of the Powering Past Coal Alliance, which seeks to accelerate the global transition away from coal power.

Coal Export Ban Delayed

Canada's environment commissioner issued a report last month which said the government abandoned work in 2024 on a 2021 pledge to ban exports of thermal coal, without any record of having a directive to do so. Ottawa said that work is only paused, though the report also said Ottawa formalized the end of the work in August 2025 as part of budget cuts.

Canada has mostly phased out the burning of thermal coal to power its grid, one of the most polluting forms of electricity generation. Canada also has been accused of hypocrisy for exporting thermal coal to other parts of the world while taking a stance against it domestically.

When asked whether Canada told any of its international partners that the government had stopped work on banning exports of thermal coal, Dabrusin said only that the choice was made by the previous environment minister Steven Guilbeault, for whom Dabrusin worked as parliamentary secretary. Although Dabrusin was minister when Canada formally ended the work in August 2025, she disagreed with the suggestion that she bore responsibility.

I think that the choice was made to not pursue it under the previous government, she said. And so making HR decisions around that, like, that was already work that was not going ahead. But what I will say is, we are open to next steps, Dabrusin said. This is a new government, new minister, and we are open to next steps on what we do.

Critics Call Out Coal Export Hypocrisy

Julia Levin, associate director of national climate at Environmental Defence, criticized Canada's position. The hypocrisy in saying it is too dirty for us, but we are happy to make millions from it, and we are happy to allow, because most of that thermal coal is U.S. thermal coal that they cannot ship out of their own ports, she said. So talk about the opposite of the elbows up.

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Levin told The Canadian Press that while Canada's leadership on coal has helped other countries transition away from it, Ottawa's reputation is vulnerable. If they refuse to do that, then they have no business chairing the Powering Past Coal Alliance, she said. MP Patrick Bonin, the Bloc Quebecois climate critic, also told The Canadian Press Canada should step away from the alliance. Very clearly Canada should step down, Bonin said in French.

And short of that, we hope that the other member states that continue their commitments show Canada the door. It is as if there was a delinquent at the head of this initiative. It does not make sense. For the good of this initiative, Canada should step aside.

Bonin is also attending COP as part of the Canadian delegation. Bonin acknowledged Canada has done work on reducing methane emissions, though he noted Ottawa has delayed the implementation of its methane regulations. Dabrusin said other countries are still keen to work with Canada and many have turned to it as a reliable energy partner.

Electrification and Climate Goals

Asked how Canada reconciles responding to those calls with maintaining its climate goals, Dabrusin cited Canada's electrification plans, to which Ottawa committed 50 billion dollars in its latest budget, mostly through tax credits. We are working on building our electricity grid, she said. That actually allows for the switching to electrification, which needs to be done to reduce our emissions. We are focused on increasing energy efficiency, Dabrusin said.

And then the innovation, which we do have a lot of the great strong clean tech companies to be able to do what we need to do to get to net zero. And we are absolutely committed to our Paris commitments.