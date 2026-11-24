Jiri Lehecka beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-2 after Tomas Machac defeated Liam Draxl 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, sending Czechia past Canada in the Davis Cup Final 8 quarterfinals in Bologna, Italy.

Czechia eliminated Canada from the Davis Cup Final 8 on Tuesday, sweeping both singles matches in the best-of-three quarterfinal tie in Bologna, Italy. Jiri Lehecka beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-2 to clinch the tie after Tomas Machac opened with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win over Liam Draxl.

Canada Seeks Second Davis Cup Title

Canada was seeking its second Davis Cup title since winning the international men's team tournament in 2022 with a team led by Auger-Aliassime. It was the first Davis Cup meeting between eighth-ranked Canada and fifth-ranked Czechia, a three-time champion. The Czechs are chasing their first semifinal appearance in over a decade. The 14th-ranked Lehecka saved all nine break points he faced in the first set.

Also read Czechia Sweeps Canada in Davis Cup Quarterfinals as Lehecka and Machac Win Singles

He took the opening set after setting up match point in the tiebreaker with an ace. The world No. 17 Auger-Aliassime had several chances to take control but failed to convert any of his nine break points. Lehecka took that momentum into the second set, scoring an early break to go up 2-0 and breaking again in the deciding game. He took two of the eight break chances he created in the second set and never allowed another break point.

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I have had a lot of joy, a lot of luck in the past with Team Canada, Auger-Aliassime said. I feel like things fell my way a lot of times. It was not the case today. It was a gruelling first set, Auger-Aliassime said.

Maybe there was just a bit of a dip on my end at the start of the second. I tried to fight back, but he was pretty locked in. Tough to recover after that. In the earlier match, Machac, ranked 59th in the world, won a clean first set in which he scored on both of his break points while defending the only one he faced.

Machac Clinches Third-Set Victory

Draxl, from Newmarket, Ont. , rebounded in the second set, overcoming five aces and fighting off four break points while scoring a key break to go up 4-2. Machac wrested the momentum back in the third set, clinching the match with his fourth break in the deciding game. The match lasted one hour 55 minutes.

The former world No. 20 won mixed doubles gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Draxl entered the tie ranked 154th in the world but was a big part of Canada's qualifying win over France last month in Quebec City, beating then-No. 32 Arthur Rinderknech. He was ranked 165th in the current article. I got off to a rocky start, but happy with the way I competed and fought back, Draxl said.

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Credit to him, he raised his level in the third set to close me out. The Czech singles sweep meant a scheduled doubles match between Canada's Auger-Aliassime and Duncan Chan of Markham, Ont. , and Czechia's Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Rikl was not needed. Canada's team was missing Davis Cup veterans Denis Shapovalov and Gabriel Diallo, who withdrew citing injuries after first being named to the Final 8 squad.

Auger-Aliassime Plans Game Adjustments

Auger-Aliassime, who parted ways with longtime coach Frederic Fontang in July, reached a career-high No. 4 in June before struggling in later tournaments. He says he wants to make some changes to his game next season. I am hungry to make the right adjustments in my game going forward, the 26-year-old said. I know if I just do the same thing, my best ranking will be whatever it was in the past, but it will not get any better.

There is nothing to lose for me there. It is just trying to push, trying to improve, trying to see areas where I can do better. Canada was looking to make the last four for the first time since its 2022 title triumph. Czechia advances to the semifinals.