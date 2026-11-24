Jiri Lehecka and Tomas Machac won their singles matches to give Czechia a 2-0 sweep of Canada in the Davis Cup Final 8 quarterfinals. Canada, the 2022 champion, was missing injured veterans Denis Shapovalov and Gabriel Diallo.

Czechia eliminated Canada from the Davis Cup Final 8 on Tuesday in Bologna, Italy, sweeping the best-of-three quarterfinal with victories in both singles matches. Jiri Lehecka defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-2 to clinch the tie after Tomas Machac opened with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win over Liam Draxl.

The Czech singles sweep meant a scheduled doubles match between Canada's Auger-Aliassime and Duncan Chan of Markham, Ont. , and Czechia's Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Rikl was not needed. It was the first Davis Cup meeting between eighth-ranked Canada and fifth-ranked Czechia, a three-time champion. Canada was seeking its second Davis Cup title since winning the international men's tennis tournament in 2022 with a team led by Auger-Aliassime.

Also read Czechia Sweeps Canada in Davis Cup Quarterfinals as Lehecka and Machac Win Singles

Shapovalov and Diallo Injure Before Tie

The Canadian squad was missing Davis Cup veterans Denis Shapovalov and Gabriel Diallo, who withdrew citing injuries after first being named to the Final 8 team. In the opening match, Machac, ranked 59th in the world, won a clean first set in which he scored on both of his break points while defending the only one he faced. Draxl, from Newmarket, Ont.

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, rebounded in the second set, overcoming five aces and fighting off four break points while scoring a key break to go up 4-2. Machac wrested the momentum back in the third set, clinching the match with his fourth break in the deciding game. Draxl entered the tie ranked 154th in the world but was a big part of Canada's qualifying win over France last month in Quebec City, beating then-No. 32 Arthur Rinderknech.

In the second match, Montreal's Auger-Aliassime had several chances to take control against Lehecka but failed to convert any of his nine break points. The world No. 17 took the opening set to a tiebreaker, where Lehecka set up match point with an ace before winning 7-6 (4). Lehecka, ranked No. 14, carried that momentum into the second set, scoring an early break to go up 2-0 and breaking again in the deciding game to seal the 6-2 win.

Czechia Advance to Davis Cup Semifinals

The victory sent Czechia into the Davis Cup semifinals and ended Canada's run in the Final 8.