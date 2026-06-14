Czech Forward Michaela Mlynkova Signs with Boston in PWHL Expansion, Brings Championship Pedigree

Michaela Mlynkova, a 25-year-old Czech forward and Walter Cup champion with Montreal, has signed with the Boston franchise in the PWHL's fourth expansion phase. The former NCAA standout and two-time Olympic participant adds scoring, championship experience, and international leadership to Boston's roster.

Michaela Mlynkova , a 25-year-old Czech forward, has signed a contract with the newly forming Boston team in the Professional Women's Hockey League ( PWHL ), marking a significant milestone as the first player signed during the league's fourth phase of expansion.

This signing underscores Boston's commitment to building a competitive roster as the league grows. Mlynkova arrives with a impressive resume that includes both professional and international experience. She spent her rookie season with the Montreal Victoire in the 2025-26 campaign, contributing five goals and five assists for ten points over 30 regular-season games.

Her performance was crucial in the playoffs, where she appeared in all nine games as Montreal captured the franchise's first Walter Cup championship, a feat that immediately establishes her as a proven winner at the professional level. Her hockey journey extends far beyond her rookie year. Mlynkova was selected in the second round of the 2025 PWHL Draft, but her career was already decorated with achievements from her collegiate tenure.

She played five seasons of NCAA hockey, splitting time between the University of Vermont and the University of Minnesota. Over 143 career games, she amassed an impressive 131 points, comprising 64 goals and 67 assists, which calculates to a robust 0.92 points per game average. Her final collegiate season with Vermont in 2022-23 was a standout, where she tallied 23 goals and 19 assists for 42 points in just 36 games.

This performance was recognized with the prestigious Cammi Granato Award as the Hockey East Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season, highlighting her dominance in one of the nation's top conferences. On the international stage, Mlynkova has been a consistent representative for her native Czechia. She has competed in two Winter Olympic Games, showcasing her skills on the world's biggest athletic stage.

Furthermore, her contributions have helped the Czech national team secure two bronze medals across six appearances at the IIHF World Championship tournaments. These experiences have not only honed her game but also provided leadership and poise under pressure. Her signing as the ninth player added to Boston's roster brings a versatile, accomplished forward who combines scoring touch, playoff experience, and a history of team success.

As the PWHL's expansion continues, Mlynkova's addition is a clear signal of Boston's intent to be a formidable contender from its inaugural season, building a team around proven talent with both North American and international pedigree





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