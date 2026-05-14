Cyprus AI Expo 2026: A Global Gathering of AI Innovators in Cyprus

The Expo Cyprus initiative brings a focused platform for exploring artificial intelligence across industries, including data analysis, healthcare diagnostics, transportation, finance, education, marketing, cybersecurity, and automation. The Cyprus AI Expo program features keynotes, workshops, live sessions, startup showcases, and networking opportunities, all centered on understanding how AI improves efficiency, personalization, and decision-making in daily life and business environments.

The official launch of Cyprus AI Expo 2026 marks a major milestone for the region's growing role in artificial intelligence, bringing together global and local voices to explore how AI is shaping industries, creativity, and the future of work.

Positioned as a flagship Cyprus expo focused entirely on artificial intelligence, the event will take place on 4, 5, and 6 July 2026 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Larnaca, while also offering full virtual participation, making it a truly hybrid international gathering. Presented under the theme 'The Future of Intelligence,' the AI Cyprus Expo is designed as a global meeting point for thought leaders, developers, researchers, founders, and professionals interested in the evolving landscape of Cyprus AI





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Cyprus AI Expo Artificial Intelligence Global Gathering Innovators Industry Focus Speakers Sessions Networking Opportunities Hybrid Format Global Accessibility Venue Organization

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