Toronto police say a cyclist in his early 20s ran a red light before he was struck and killed by a school bus driver at University Avenue and Dundas Street West on Wednesday morning. The driver remained at the scene and no charges have been announced.

A cyclist in his early 20s was struck and killed by a school bus driver in downtown Toronto on Wednesday morning after police say he ran a red light.

The collision happened just before 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of University Avenue and Dundas Street West. Insp. Dan Pravica, the senior duty officer, gave an update to reporters in the afternoon. He said officers from 52 Division were called to the intersection for a personal injury collision.

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Cyclist Ran Red Light Before Collision

Pravica said the school bus driver was travelling southbound on University Avenue on a green light. The cyclist, who was heading westbound, went through a red light and made contact with the bus.

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As a result of the collision, officers found a male cyclist trapped under the school bus. Members of the Toronto Fire Service and EMS attended the scene. Pravica said efforts were made to extricate the trapped cyclist and life-saving measures were undertaken. The cyclist died of his injuries at the scene.

Victim Riding Orange Rental Bicycle

He has not been identified. The cyclist, whom police believe was not wearing a helmet, was riding an orange rental bicycle, according to Pravica. The bus driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Pravica said there do not appear to be safety concerns with the bus itself.

He said that unless he is proven wrong or further investigation identifies something else, there are no safety concerns with the bus per se. The victim is the city of Toronto 46th traffic fatality of the year. It is not clear at this time whether charges will be laid against the driver of the bus. The intersection of University Avenue and Dundas Street West was closed while police investigated.

Police Seek Video Footage From Area

It has since reopened. Pravica said investigators are canvassing the area for any video, dashcam, or surveillance footage. He urged anyone with further information to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900. The collision occurred on Wednesday morning during the busy downtown commute.

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Police have not released the name of the cyclist, who was in his early 20s. The school bus driver remained at the scene, Pravica said. No charges have been announced, and police said the investigation is ongoing. The update from Pravica was delivered in person to reporters.

The time of the news conference was not immediately specified in the initial police account. Police are asking witnesses and anyone with footage to come forward. The investigation is continuing.