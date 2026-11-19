British Columbia security officials urge citizens to backup data and update software after a massive global tech outage exposed critical vulnerabilities exploited by hackers.

Cybersecurity professionals are advising British Columbia ns to immediately secure their digital assets following a widespread global technology outage that disrupted services across major platforms. As technology firms and American government agencies investigate the root causes, experts emphasize the urgent need for citizens to backup important documents and ensure all applications and operating systems are fully updated to mitigate potential risks.

Global Service Disruption Details

Apple successfully restored apps and services that failed for some users on Wednesday, marking a significant step in recovery after nearly two hundred of the world's most highly trafficked websites were compromised by hackers. This massive disruption has placed already vigilant IT departments on high alert for any increase or new type of suspicious activity targeting digital infrastructure. The scale of the event has prompted widespread speculation about coordinated efforts by bad actors, although some companies continue to downplay the possibility of a direct cyber-attack.

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Government Security Stances

CTV News reached out to the B.C. ministry responsible for cyber-security to determine if any websites or digital infrastructure managed by the provincial government were impacted by the Wednesday outage. The Ministry of Citizens' Services did not answer specific questions regarding suspicious activity but provided a statement emphasizing that the government maintains comprehensive controls designed to protect public services, systems, and data. Staff wrote that the province actively monitors cyber threats and prevents billions of unauthorized access attempts daily to the government network, asserting that security remains a top priority.

Expert Analysis on Vulnerabilities

Vaclav Vincalek, an IT and cybersecurity advisor based in Vancouver, suggests that the chaos may stem from embedded software bugs that were previously deemed low risk but have suddenly come to fruition. He explained that Microsoft's Outlook update included some 1,800 known bugs, and the fixes somehow went awry, causing havoc in the corporate world. This technical disarray was compounded by FAA router upgrades that went askew, adding to the ongoing discovery of other vulnerabilities in infrastructure that have been left unaddressed, often for years, providing an opportunity for hackers to act.

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Role of Artificial Intelligence

Technology analyst Carmi Levy adds that advances in technology are allowing even laypeople to turn criminal through the use of artificial intelligence. He stated that AI allows one hacker or cybercriminal to cover a lot more ground without needing to be experts at hacking, as they can let the AI agent do the work for them. Vincalek noted that these types of attacks exploit vulnerabilities best when there is chaos, because people stop acting rationally, making it easier for malicious actors to succeed in their campaigns.

Public Safety Recommendations

The RCMP tells CTV News that it continues to monitor threats and outages, confirming there is no evidence that RCMP networks or information have been compromised due to a cyberattack. Out of more than two dozen local companies and agencies contacted, only a handful replied to say they are not experiencing any issues, including YVR, BCAA, and Simon Fraser University. Vincalek urges people to be extra vigilant about suspicious emails and texts, as AI facilitates custom-made scams and phishing attempts that can easily deceive unsuspecting users.

Future Outlook and Risks

Vincalek believes we are in for more short-term turmoil as more vulnerabilities are found and patched, requiring continuous vigilance from both organizations and individuals. Levy agrees, warning that the threat landscape surrounding all these systems that we rely on every day has become much more turbulent and risk-prone. He emphasizes that the defenses in place, which were not built for such complex threats, may not be adequate and need to be updated to ensure long-term security for digital infrastructure.