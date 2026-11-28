The College Board said hackers accessed systems for account creation and financial aid applications, exposing basic user information and possibly using an open-source AI tool called ARTEX that the FBI recently warned about.

The College Board, which administers the SAT college admissions exam, said hackers accessed systems used to create new accounts and submit financial aid applications. The nonprofit, which also runs Advanced Placement exams and a widely used college financial aid application service, said in a statement late Friday that the breach exposed basic account information for some users and allowed hackers to initiate password resets in certain cases.

The incident targeted a critical gateway to higher education in the United States. Millions of students use the College Board's programs each year to seek college admission, earn academic credit and apply for financial aid. The New York-based organization temporarily suspended new account creation in response to the breach. It said there was no evidence of improper access to its repository of test scores and content.

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College Board Suspends Account Creation

Massie Ritsch, a College Board spokesperson, said investigators were still assessing the impact on users of its CSS Profile financial aid application. Financial aid data can contain sensitive information about family income and taxes. Early findings indicate the breach affected a small subset of the organization's millions of user accounts, exposing basic information such as names and email addresses, Ritsch said.

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Ritsch said preliminary findings suggest the College Board hackers used ARTEX, an open-source artificial intelligence tool that the FBI warned last week had been deployed since August in cyberattacks targeting companies and government agencies. The breach is the latest in a recent surge of cyberattacks on large organizations and agencies. Recent incidents include a breach of the U.S. Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform and a cyberattack on FIFA, the global governing body for soccer.

Governments and insurers have warned that AI has increased the risk of cyberattacks. The College Board said it is working with investigators to determine the full scope of the incident. The organization has not said how many users were affected or when the breach was discovered. It said it would provide updates as more information becomes available.

AI Tool Used in Recent Cyberattacks

Students and families who use the College Board's services are being advised to monitor their accounts for unusual activity. The organization said it is taking steps to secure its systems. The breach comes as cyberattacks increasingly target educational institutions and other large organizations. Experts say such attacks can compromise sensitive personal information and disrupt critical services.

The College Board said it is cooperating with law enforcement and other authorities. It did not provide a timeline for when new account creation would be restored. Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Sergio Non and Deepa Babington.