Cyberattack on French blood bank sites attempts to raise freezer temperatures

A cyberattack targeted refrigeration equipment at three French Blood Establishment sites, attempting to raise temperatures to extremely high levels. Staff detected the anomalies quickly and no blood products were compromised.

PARIS - A cyberattack on several blood banks sought to raise temperatures to extremely high levels but was thwarted before it could do any damage to blood products or samples, French authorities said.

The incident comes after supermarkets in a number of European countries reported this week that their fridges and freezers warmed up after they were remotely taken over, resulting in tons of spoiled food at a total cost of millions of dollars (euros). The French Blood Establishment, or EFS, said temperature and defrosting thresholds were raised to extremely high levels on Monday at three of its cold-storage sites for plasma, in a statement released late Tuesday.

Also read Cyberattack Disrupts Refrigeration Systems Across European Supermarkets

French Blood Establishment Confirms No Damage

No health consequences have been identified, and no blood products were lost, it said. The cyberattack hit a supplier of refrigeration equipment at three EFS sites. The products stored were bags of plasma intended for transfusions and plasma used to manufacture medicines, and were either transferred or secured, the statement said. Monitoring and alarm systems quickly detected the anomalies, allowing staff to take action to ensure that no blood products or samples were compromised, it said.

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The EFS said blood collection and distribution operations remain uninterrupted, ensuring continued services for patients at hospitals and other healthcare. France's national cybersecurity agency and the Health Ministry are investigating the incident. The French incident is part of a broader pattern of attacks on refrigeration systems. European supermarkets rushed to patch vulnerabilities after a region-wide fridge hack that affected stores in multiple countries.

The supermarket attacks resulted in fridges and freezers warming up after being remotely taken over. Tons of spoiled food were reported, with a total cost of millions of dollars or euros. The EFS attack did not cause any loss of blood products, but it highlighted the vulnerability of cold-storage supply chains. The supplier of refrigeration equipment used by the EFS was the entry point for the cyberattack.

EFS Plasma Transfers Ensure Safety

The EFS stores plasma for transfusions and for manufacturing medicines. The bags of plasma at the three sites were either transferred to other locations or secured on site after the anomaly was detected. Monitoring and alarm systems played a key role in quickly detecting the anomalies on Monday. Staff then took action to prevent any compromise of blood products or samples.

Blood collection and distribution operations remain uninterrupted, according to the EFS. This ensures continued services for patients at hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The national cybersecurity agency and the Health Ministry are investigating the incident. No further details about the investigation were immediately available. Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press