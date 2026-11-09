Cutter Gauthier Sets NHL Record With Three Hat Tricks in November

Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier makes history with three hat tricks in the first 10 days of November, helping the team achieve a rare scoring streak.

Forward Cutter Gauthier of the Anaheim Ducks is currently rewriting NHL history while establishing the team as one of the most electrifying squads in the league during the opening quarter of the 2026-27 regular season. He has become the first player in professional hockey history to score three hat tricks within the first 10 days of a single calendar month, a feat that underscores his immediate and dominant impact on the ice.

Gauthier Seals Historic Hat Trick Triple

Cutter Gauthier secured this unprecedented milestone with an empty-net goal in the final minute of a victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins, adding the third marker of the month to his tally. This historic achievement came as the Anaheim Ducks demonstrated remarkable offensive consistency, becoming the first team since the Los Angeles Kings of the 1988-90 era to score at least five goals in eight consecutive games. The 22-year-old Swede began November in peak scoring form, netting his first hat trick on Nov. 1 during a 6-3 win over an unnamed opponent.

Also read Ducks Defeat Flames 5-3 Behind Gauthier Five-Game Streak

Power Play Dominance and Scoring Efficiency

The first two hat tricks Cutter Gauthier recorded in November each featured two power-play goals, highlighting his effectiveness during the man advantage. He is making the most of the Anaheim Ducks' league-leading 38.5 percent success rate on the power play this season, a statistic that ranks first in the NHL. His historic performance against the Pittsburgh Penguins differed slightly from his earlier efforts, as he did not require special teams help to reach the milestone.

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Five-on-Five Production and Career Stats

Against the Penguins, Cutter Gauthier scored two goals at even strength before completing his hat trick with the empty-net marker to seal the win for his team. Through 17 games played this season, the Swedish-born American forward has tallied 15 goals, which ranks third in the NHL for goal-scoring. He has added seven assists for a total of 22 points, placing him 17th in overall NHL scoring. In his professional career, he holds 76 goals and 60 assists for 136 points in 176 games across his tenure with the Ducks and previous clubs.

Team Standings and Upcoming Schedule

Following the victory, the Anaheim Ducks sit in third place in the Pacific Division with 21 points through the first 18 games of the 84-game campaign. The team is now looking ahead to their next scheduled contest, a home game against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night. This win continues to solidify the Ducks' position as a competitive force in the Western Conference as they move forward in the 2026-27 season.