Cutter Gauthier Scores Winner as Ducks Defeat Flames 5-3

Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier extended his goal streak to five games, scoring the decisive winner in a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday night. The win marks Anaheim's fourth consecutive triumph.

The Anaheim Ducks secured a decisive 5-3 victory against the Calgary Flames on Friday, November 6, 2026, at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The win marked the fourth consecutive game for the Ducks, a significant milestone that highlights their current offensive momentum and defensive resilience under head coach Joel Quenneville.

Gauthier Extends Scoring Streak to Five Games

Cutter Gauthier was the central figure in this triumph, extending his personal goal-scoring streak to five consecutive games. The 22-year-old left-winger scored the game-winning goal with just 1 minute and 34 seconds remaining in the third period. He finished off a cross-ice pass from Mikael Granlund with a powerful one-timer from the top of the faceoff circle. This performance places Gauthier among an elite group of NHL forwards, as he became only the seventh player in the last 30 years to record ten goals over a five-game span.

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Gauthier's recent offensive explosion includes a two-goal performance against Buffalo on October 29, followed by two separate hat tricks against Ottawa and Vancouver. He also found the net in Edmonton on Thursday. With this latest goal, his season total stands at twelve in sixteen games, a rate that surpasses his forty-one goal output during his entire sophomore season last year. Teammate Leo Carlsson described Gauthier as a "goal-scoring machine" who capitalizes on every opportunity presented to him.

Flames Early Lead and Ducks Strategic Response

The game began with a challenging period for the Ducks, who trailed 3-1 after the first frame. Calgary's early dominance was fueled by efficient scoring despite facing minimal pressure, as they converted three goals on only eleven shots. Goaltender Dustin Wolf made key stops to maintain Calgary's lead, including a notable pad save against Roger McQueen. The Flames' early surge was highlighted by strong defensive plays and opportunistic attacking from players like Jonathan Castagna.

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In response to the deficit, head coach Joel Quenneville made a critical tactical substitution at the start of the second period. He replaced starting goaltender Lukas Dostal with Ville Husso, a decision that immediately stabilized the Anaheim defense. Husso entered the game with confidence, making crucial stops to prevent the Flames from extending their lead further. His performance included a vital save against Matt Coronato during a Calgary power play, which would have made the score 4-1.

Team-Wide Offensive Surge and Key Contributors

Following Husso's intervention, the Ducks offense ignited with renewed urgency. Tristan Luneau scored just 13 seconds after Calgary's power play expired, shifting the momentum entirely in Anaheim's favor. This goal was part of a broader team effort that saw multiple players contribute to the five-goal output. The Ducks became the first team since the 1991-92 Pittsburgh Penguins to score five or more goals in seven consecutive games.

Other key contributors included Beckett Sennecke, who provided two assists and celebrated Gauthier's goal. Sennecke has recorded nine points over his last three games, demonstrating consistent offensive value. Additionally, Jack LaCombe contributed an assist, extending his point streak to nine games with thirteen assists. Pavel Mintyukov also played a role in the offensive buildup, showcasing the depth of Anaheim's forward lines during this winning streak.

Defensive Stability and Upcoming Outlook

Ville Husso's performance was pivotal in securing the victory, as he allowed no goals in his time on the ice after entering in the second period. He faced only ten shots, with his biggest test coming from Coronato. Coach Quenneville praised Husso for looking "square, confident, and settled" under pressure. This defensive solidity was essential in maintaining the lead despite Calgary's continued efforts to generate offense.

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The victory adds four points to the Ducks' standings and boosts their confidence heading into the next phase of the Western Canada road trip. With Gauthier in peak form and the team's collective offense clicking, Anaheim appears well-positioned to continue their winning ways. The Ducks will now look to sustain this momentum as they face further challenges in the Pacific Division, building on the strong foundation established during this five-game goal-scoring stretch.