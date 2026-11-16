Customers of Bank of America, Chase, J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Zelle reported difficulty accessing accounts online. Chase said the issue was a technical bug, not a cyber issue.

Customers at some of the largest banks in the United States reported difficulty accessing their accounts online. The problems affected Bank of America, Chase, J.P.

Morgan, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Zelle. Users listed the services as down or experiencing issues on the website downdetector.com. The reports came on Monday. Chase Bank said its services were experiencing a technical bug issue.

Also read Tesla invites select customers to buy Cybercab for personal use

Chase Bank Denies Cyber Attack on Customers

A spokesperson said the problem was not a cyber issue. The bank said it was working to fix the problem. Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete, a Chase spokesperson said in a statement. The spokesperson added that customers still have access to their accounts and funds.

We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible, the spokesperson said. Some Chase customers received a message about the disruption. The message said some services are not available. It added that the bank was working on them and asked customers to try back later.

Advertisement

The outage reports covered several major financial institutions at once. Bank of America, J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Zelle were all listed by users. Chase was among the banks responding to customer complaints.

The disruption was separate from other recent technical problems. A previous outage began Friday and lasted for hours. That incident impacted services including Outlook, Teams and an AI assistant called Copilot. Chase said the Monday issue was a technical bug rather than a cyber issue.

Customers Advised To Try Accessing Accounts Later

The bank did not say how many customers were affected. It also did not give a timeline for when all services would return to normal. Customers were advised to keep trying to access their accounts. Chase said account access and funds remained available despite the slowdown.

The bank said it was working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. The reports were tracked by downdetector.com, which monitors service problems. The site listed the banks and Zelle as down or having issues. The problems drew attention because they involved some of the nation's largest banks.

A sign for Chase bank was seen on an ATM in Portland, Ore. The image was taken Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. The Bank of America logo was seen on a branch office on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Chase urged customers to try back later if they saw the unavailable services message.

The bank said it was working on the problem. It did not say what caused the technical bug. The incident affected online account access for customers at multiple banks. Zelle, a payments service used by many bank customers, was also listed as having issues.

Advertisement

Users reported the problems on Monday. Chase said customers still had access to their accounts and funds. The bank said some transactions were taking longer than usual. It said the issue was being worked on as quickly as possible.

Multiple Major Banks Report Technical Glitch Issues

The disruption was not described as a cyber issue by Chase. The bank called it a technical bug. The cause of the bug was not disclosed. Customers at Bank of America, Chase, J.P.

Morgan, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Zelle reported problems. The issues were listed on downdetector.com. The reports involved online account access. Chase customers who saw the message were told some services were not available.

The message said the bank was working on them. It asked customers to try back later. The Monday problems followed a separate outage that began Friday. That outage lasted for hours.

Unaffected Customers Retain Access To Their Funds

It impacted Outlook, Teams and Copilot. The bank did not say when the technical bug would be fully fixed. It said it was working to resolve the issue quickly. Customers were told their funds remained accessible.

The reports involved some of the nation's largest banks. The problems were reported on Monday. Chase said the issue was not a cyber issue.