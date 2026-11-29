Joyce Martin benefits from a new apartment in Happy Valley-Goose Bay designed for her height, highlighting inclusive seniors housing by the Housing and Homelessness Coalition.

Jackie Compton-Hobbs, executive director of the Happy Valley-Goose Bay Housing and Homelessness Coalition, recently oversaw the completion of a specialized affordable seniors housing unit tailored for residents with dwarfism. Joyce Martin, a 77-year-old resident of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, has moved into this newly constructed apartment, which features customized dimensions to accommodate her specific physical requirements. The modification ensures that daily living tasks are significantly easier for individuals who are four feet four inches tall.

Addressing Height-Specific Accessibility Challenges

Joyce Martin previously relied on stools, grabber tools, and chairs to perform basic household activities, a practice that led to a serious injury when she broke her arm attempting to change kitchen curtains. The new custom-built residence eliminates these physical barriers by placing cupboards, stoves, closet clothing racks, and bathtubs directly within her natural arm's reach. This structural adjustment provides Martin with independent access to essential amenities without the risk of falling or straining her body.

Also read Ottawa lists Mackenzie Valley Highway as project of national interest

Unprecedented Construction Modifications in Labrador

Joyce Martin, described as a little person, is one of two applicants for the Coalition's new affordable seniors' housing units who required non-standard architectural adjustments. Jackie Compton-Hobbs approached the general contractor to modify two apartments after the walls and roof had already been constructed. The builder confirmed that this was an unprecedented project in the province, with no known similar examples in Labrador, yet they agreed to implement the necessary structural changes to make the units habitable.

Advertisement

Improved Daily Living and Personal Independence

For Joyce Martin, the renovated bathroom represents a major improvement in her quality of life, allowing her to enter and exit the shower safely with proper support. The custom mirror installation allows her to see her reflection properly for the first time, addressing a long-standing difficulty with standard-height fixtures. Martin expressed profound gratitude for the design, noting that every element in her home is now positioned exactly at her level, removing the constant struggle she faced for most of her seventy-seven years.

Expanding Housing Options for Diverse Seniors

Joyce Martin's successful relocation demonstrates the potential for inclusive housing developments that serve seniors with varying physical needs. Jackie Compton-Hobbs emphasized that Martin's case highlights a broader need, as there are other individuals with dwarfism in the community who may require similar accommodations. The Happy Valley-Goose Bay Housing and Homelessness Coalition aims to ensure that affordable housing remains accessible and dignified for all residents, regardless of their physical stature or mobility requirements.