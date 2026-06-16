CUSMA Renewal Talks Intensify as Trump Casts Doubt on Trade Pact's Future

U.S. and Mexican negotiators meet for a second round of trade talks amid uncertainty over CUSMA's future, with agricultural groups urging extension and Trump expressing skepticism. Canada remains sidelined but engaged bilaterally.

The Front Bench discusses PM Mark Carney potentially meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7 summit and hashing out parts of a CUSMA renewal.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. and Mexican negotiators meet in Washington on Tuesday for a second round of talks focused on agriculture and energy in an effort to revamp the North American trade agreement, as U.S. President Donald Trump casts doubt on the future of a 32-year-old free trade zone that also includes Canada. Agricultural groups are urging Trump to extend the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) on trade for another 16 years with duty-free farm products, strengthened provisions for genetically modified corn and ethanol access in Mexico and improved access to Canada's largely closed dairy market.

The closed-door talks will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday following negotiations last month in Mexico City that revealed an expansive U.S. demand to require 50 per cent of North American motor vehicle content come specifically from the U.S., pushing up the regional threshold to 82 per cent. Canada has so far been shut out of formal negotiations, although its trade minister, Dominic LeBlanc, continues to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Chief Trade Negotiator Janice Charette speak during a press conference on the roof of the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C. , on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. I'm not looking to renew it, Trump said of CUSMA last week. We don't need anything that Canada has.

We don't need anything that Mexico has, but they need everything that we have. They have to treat us better. It was unclear whether Trump's remarks were a negotiating tactic aimed at extracting more concessions, but he has frequently expressed frustration with the trade pact that he signed in 2020 to replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement - particularly in the face of persistent U.S. goods trade deficits with its two largest trading partners.

The three countries on July 1 need to decide whether to extend the pact as is or recommend changes, but revisions will not be negotiated in time for that deadline. Instead, July 1 is expected to start a clock for termination of CUSMA in 10 years, during which time negotiations would continue.

Kevin Brady, a former Texas congressman who once chaired the powerful U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, said Greer has a difficult task extracting enough concessions to keep Trump interested in CUSMA while preserving as much of the duty-free structure that underpins the North American economy and nearly US$1.6 trillion in annual regional trade. It's a bit of a Texas two-step, said Brady, who is now lobbying on behalf of CUSMA at law firm Akin Gump.

You know, Ambassador Greer's got to negotiate an agreement that's in the U.S. interest all the way, and the second step is he's got to convince the president to sign it. Trump has already modified the trade pact by imposing unilateral tariffs on Mexican and Canadian autos, steel and aluminum, and Greer has said that duties will remain, but perhaps at lower rates.

While Mexico and Canada could try to drag the negotiations out for years, trade experts say such a move could prompt Trump to invoke a separate termination clause allowing any member country to leave the pact six months after written notice. Canada and Mexico are now the top two agricultural markets for the U.S., accounting for more than $58.6 billion in farm exports in 2025, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

Those two countries make up more than a third of the global total of U.S. agricultural exports, as China slashed its purchases in response to Trump's punitive tariffs. Failure to renew CUSMA would be catastrophic for U.S. agriculture, Minnesota soybean farmer Jamie Beyer said in testimony last week to the House Agriculture Committee. Entire industries, companies, farmers and families depend on this agreement. We hope appropriate improvements can be made, but the agreement's long-term extension must never be in doubt.

Beyer, an American Soybean Association executive committee member, said farm trade with Mexico and Canada has provided stability amid uncertainty surrounding other foreign markets, including China. But the U.S. last year ran agricultural trade deficits of $13.2 billion with Mexico and $11.1 billion with Canada. Amid these high-stakes negotiations, the potential meeting between Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Trump at the upcoming G7 summit adds a layer of diplomatic complexity.

Carney, Canada's prime minister, has emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong trilateral trade relationship while addressing U.S. concerns. Canadian officials have signaled willingness to discuss dairy market access and other contentious issues, but they oppose any renegotiation of the automotive rules of origin that would disadvantage Canadian manufacturers. The outcome of these talks will have far-reaching implications for North American supply chains, particularly in the automotive and agricultural sectors.

With the July 1 deadline looming, all three nations face pressure to demonstrate progress or risk triggering the termination clause. Trade experts warn that a collapse of CUSMA could lead to a return to pre-NAFTA tariff levels, disrupting decades of economic integration and costing hundreds of thousands of jobs. The agricultural sector, which relies heavily on cross-border trade, would be among the hardest hit.

Farmers in the U.S. Midwest, Canadian prairies, and Mexican states depend on duty-free access for products like corn, soybeans, and pork. The renegotiation also touches on energy cooperation, with Mexico resisting U.S. demands to open its energy sector further. The discussions in Washington this week will test whether the three countries can bridge their differences and preserve a pact that has underpinned North American prosperity for over three decades





BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CUSMA Trade Negotiations Agriculture Trump North America

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'It's all going to be OK': Canada's U.S. ambassador tries to ease CUSMA anxietyCanada’s ambassador to the United States says “it’s all going to be OK” with the renewal date for the North American trade pact just a few weeks away. Ambassador Mark Wiseman is speaking to a business audience at the Canadian Club Toronto today.

Read more »

Canadian envoy urges calm as CUSMA renewal approaches, stresses agreement lasts until 2036Canada's U.S. ambassador Mark Wiseman assured a Toronto business audience that the North American trade pact renewal is not an immediate crisis, noting the current agreement runs until 2036 with a decision needed only on extending to 2042. He downplayed President Trump's threats, explained the six-month exit clause could be invoked anytime, and highlighted the urgent need to resolve U.S. Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos.

Read more »

Canadian Ambassador Reassures Amid CUSMA Renewal TalksCanada's ambassador to the United States, Mark Wiseman, urged calm as the North American trade agreement CUSMA enters its renewal period on July 1, emphasizing the current pact runs until 2032 and discussing potential extension to 2042 while highlighting the need to address U.S. Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos.

Read more »

Canadian Ambassador Reassures on USMCA Stability Amid Renewal TalksMark Wiseman, Canada's ambassador to the United States, stated that the USMCA trade agreement will remain in place until 2036 even without renewal, urging calm as the July 1 renewal window approaches. He emphasized ongoing negotiations and downplayed rhetoric threatening the pact.

Read more »