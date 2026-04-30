Curling Canada Addresses Scheduling Inequalities and Team Composition Challenges Ahead of 2026 Olympics

Curling Canada is working to resolve scheduling conflicts and team composition issues ahead of the 2026 Olympics, with a focus on equity between men’s and women’s teams. The 2024 season highlighted disparities, as women’s teams faced tighter schedules, while men’s teams had more flexibility. The sport’s popularity remains high, with strong viewership numbers across major events.

As Curling Canada prepares for a new quadrennial cycle, addressing the disparity in scheduling for Olympic teams in 2026 remains a top priority. The 2024 season highlighted significant challenges, particularly for women’s teams, as the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and the Olympic Games clashed.

Rachel Homan’s team, fresh off a bronze medal in Cortina, was unable to defend their national title due to overlapping schedules. The Canadian playdowns, held from January 23 to February 1, left little time for recovery before the Olympics, with women’s round-robin play beginning on February 12. Traditionally, the national women’s championship takes place in mid-February, but the Olympic training camp in Italy forced Homan’s team to miss the event.

Meanwhile, Brad Jacobs and his teammates, who won Olympic gold, competed in the Montana’s Brier just days later, showcasing the stark contrast in opportunities between men’s and women’s teams. Emma Miskew, Homan’s second, criticized the lack of effort to resolve this scheduling conflict, stating that it disproportionately affects women. Jacobs, who admitted to exhaustion during the Brier, lost in the semifinals to Matt Dunstone.

Curling Canada has initiated discussions with its athlete council to explore solutions, including whether both Olympic and national championship participation should be allowed in the same season or if teams should focus solely on the Olympics. The already packed curling calendar, which includes provincial and national championships, tour events, Grand Slams, mixed doubles, and the new Rock League, becomes even more congested during Olympic years due to Pre-Trials and Trials.

The 2030 Winter Games in the French Alps, starting on February 1, will further complicate the schedule. World Curling’s fixed world championship dates and the need to avoid conflicts with the Olympics add to the complexity. Curling Canada’s CEO, Katherine Connor Thiessen, acknowledged the challenges, noting that moving events is not as simple as it seems due to logistical constraints. The sport’s popularity remains strong, with CBC, TSN, and Sportsnet reporting solid viewership numbers.

The Olympic men’s final between Canada and Britain drew an average of 2 million viewers, while the women’s bronze-medal game averaged 1.1 million. The Paralympic wheelchair curling final had an average audience of 346,000, and the Montana’s Brier final averaged 828,000. The Scotties Tournament of Hearts final drew 717,000 viewers, and the Grand Slam season-ending AMJ Players’ Championship finals averaged 190,000. The Rock League final, a new addition, had an average audience of 70,000.

Another issue on Curling Canada’s radar is the trend of teams competing with only three players. Prince Edward Island’s Tyler Smith won a provincial title with a three-man team and maintained this setup for the Brier. His regular second, Chris Gallant, was unavailable due to work commitments, leaving the team vulnerable to forfeiture if another member was injured or ill.

Curling Canada’s rules require teams to have at least two original players and a substitute, while World Curling mandates four players at the start of competitions, with exceptions for extenuating circumstances. Thiessen emphasized the need to uphold the integrity of the four-person game while accommodating legitimate issues like injuries or illnesses





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