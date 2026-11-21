CUPE Local 5536 fights PHS Community Service Society's facial recognition payroll system, citing privacy and surveillance risks in harm reduction work. CEO Micheal Vonn defends the upgrade.

A significant labor dispute has erupted in Vancouver between CUPE Local 5536 and PHS Community Service Society regarding the implementation of biometric authentication systems. The union representing harm reduction workers is actively resisting the employer's proposal to install a facial recognition-based punch clock for employee time tracking. This conflict highlights the tension between modernizing administrative processes and maintaining privacy standards within sensitive community service roles.

Union Opposition to Biometric Time Tracking

CUPE Local 5536 sent a formal letter to its members earlier this month to outline its strong opposition to the PHS Community Service Society's plan. The document obtained by The Canadian Press details that the employer proposed requiring staff to scan their faces every time they arrived or left work. Workers would also be required to scan their faces when taking breaks and returning to their duties. The union described this requirement as debasing and warned that normalizing artificial intelligence in harm reduction settings would be reckless and dangerous.

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Employer Defends Payroll Accuracy Needs

Micheal Vonn, the chief executive officer of PHS Community Service Society, argues that the current manual payroll system is flawed and requires an urgent upgrade. Vonn stated that the new touch-free system utilizes facial recognition solely for authentication purposes. She emphasized that photos taken of employees would be deleted immediately after the scan is completed. Vonn compared the technology to standard security features used on personal phones and other devices to access accounts.

Disputed Claims on Surveillance and Privacy

Devin Lefebvre, the recently elected president of CUPE Local 5536, declined to comment on the dispute prior to a scheduled meeting with employer leadership on November 19. Lefebvre was not available for comment on Friday afternoon following the discussion. The union's letter explicitly called for the implementation of the technology to be stopped immediately. They urged the organization to abandon its plans entirely, citing concerns that the technology could lead to widespread biometric surveillance.

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CEO Dismisses Union Concerns as Premature

Micheal Vonn criticized the union's resistance campaign, stating that their conclusions about the technology were premature. She noted that the opposition movement began before union members were briefed on the specifics of the new system. Vonn described the button campaign worn by union members as inappropriate and based on misinformation. She clarified that the goal is not to catch employees who are five minutes late but to ensure the accuracy of the system.

Urgent Timeline for System Implementation

The society intends to implement the new automated system as soon as possible to improve payroll accuracy. Vonn explained that sooner implementation is better for ensuring employees are paid appropriately. She highlighted the difficult working environment in the supportive housing and harm reduction sector. Vonn described the current climate as deeply antagonistic, with the organization facing persistent challenges related to homelessness and the toxic drug crisis. She concluded that the organization has very little social license and faces daily battles in its mission.