Ontario school board workers represented by CUPE voted 94.2 per cent in favour of strike action, making their union the fifth major education union to secure a strike mandate ahead of Nov. 30 bargaining.

Ontario school board workers represented by CUPE have voted 94.2 per cent in favour of strike action, giving their union a strike mandate as the fifth major education union to do so.

The Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU) released the results of its strike vote on Thursday night. The OSBCU represents over 57,000 CUPE education workers across public, Catholic, English, and French school boards in Ontario. The union said the strong mandate reflects members' determination to address key issues at the bargaining table, including increased staffing in every classification, safer schools, better working conditions, job security, and the resources students need to succeed.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI launches Nov 19 after 13-year wait with 16 million preorders

Workers Overworked Lacking Resources

In a statement, the OSBCU said the strike mandate shows that CUPE education workers cannot continue working in their current environment. The union described its members as incredibly dedicated to their work but also incredibly overworked and lacking the resources they need to support students. All education unions held strike votes this month before negotiations with the province begin, and members overwhelmingly voted in favour of strike action across the board.

Advertisement

The OSBCU said its first day of bargaining is scheduled for Nov. 30. OSBCU president Joe Tigani said the union now heads into negotiations with the strength of tens of thousands of education workers across the province standing together and ready to take strike action if necessary. Tigani said the fight ahead will not be easy, but the union is united and will not back down.

Earlier this week, Education Minister Paul Calandra told reporters at Queen's Park that the results of the strike votes were not surprising. He said the results indicate that educators want the province and unions to get to the table and negotiate a fair deal that would put student achievement at the top of the agenda. Calandra said that is what the government is going to do.

Secondary Teachers Vote Strike Mandate

In a separate development, Ontario secondary teachers voted 96 per cent in favour of a strike mandate, further underscoring the widespread labour unrest across the education sector. The CUPE strike vote result follows a pattern of overwhelming support for job action among education unions in Ontario, with all major unions now holding strong strike mandates as they prepare to enter negotiations with the provincial government.

The OSBCU represents workers in a wide range of roles across Ontario's school boards, including educational assistants, early childhood educators, custodians, and administrative staff. These workers provide essential support services that keep schools running smoothly and help students succeed. The union has emphasized that its members are not seeking a strike for its own sake, but rather are fighting for the resources and working conditions necessary to provide quality education and support to students.

Advertisement

Critical Weeks Before Bargaining Start

With bargaining set to begin on Nov. 30, both the union and the province will need to navigate complex negotiations that address a wide range of concerns raised by education workers. The strong strike mandates held by multiple unions give them significant leverage at the table. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether a deal can be reached to avoid job action, or whether Ontario families should prepare for potential disruptions to the school year.