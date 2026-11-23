Ottawa police warn that a truck accident damaging hydro lines on Cameron Street has likely closed the Cumberland to Masson-Angers ferry for Monday morning commutes.

Ottawa police are warning motorists that access to the ferry connecting Cumberland to Masson-Angers will likely be blocked on Monday morning. This disruption stems from a traffic incident that occurred on Sunday evening along Cameron Street in the Cumberland neighborhood. Authorities have indicated that drivers need to adjust their travel plans and routes to accommodate the expected closure.

Cameron Street Accident Details

The obstruction originates from a collision involving a transport truck and hydroelectric infrastructure. Ottawa police confirmed that the crash damaged a hydro pole located on Cameron Street in Cumberland during the evening hours of Sunday. While the specific time of impact was not pinpointed to the minute, the incident occurred late on Sunday and triggered immediate utility concerns. Police stated that the resulting infrastructure damage is the primary reason for the ferry service interruption scheduled for the following day.

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Transporters Bourbonnais Ferry Status

Transporters Bourbonnais, the company responsible for operating the ferry service, confirmed that the vessel remains closed as of 9 p.m. on Sunday. The operator cited the accident involving the transport truck and hydro lines as the direct cause for halting service. In a public statement shared on Facebook, Transporters Bourbonnais advised the public that they would provide updates regarding the reopening timeline as soon as the situation is clarified. The ferry typically operates on a continuous 24-hour schedule, seven days a week, making the sudden closure a significant disruption for commuters.

Power Outage and Restoration Timeline

Hydro One reported significant power disruptions in the affected area following the crash. As of 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, the utility company's outage map indicated that approximately 340 customers in the Cumberland area were without electricity. The outage map provided an estimated time of restoration for 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. This timeline suggests that power restoration efforts were underway and expected to conclude shortly after the ferry operator closed for the night.

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No Injuries Reported

Despite the severity of the infrastructure damage and the resulting service suspension, Ottawa police confirmed that no injuries were reported in connection with the crash. The absence of casualties is a positive outcome given the involvement of a large transport truck and the potential hazards associated with damaged hydro lines. Police have advised the public to remain cautious and to follow official communications regarding road and ferry access in the Cumberland region.

Impact on Monday Commuters

The closure of the ferry presents a notable inconvenience for residents and workers who rely on the Cumberland to Masson-Angers route. Ottawa police emphasized that the closure is likely to prevent access to the ferry on Monday morning, which coincides with the start of the work week. Commuters are urged to monitor local news and official police social media channels for any updates on the restoration of full services. Adjusting schedules and identifying alternative transportation methods will be necessary for those dependent on the ferry during this period.