Minister Miller says Ottawa will eventually make streamers pay fair share for Canadian content

Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller says the federal government will force large streaming companies to contribute fairly to Canadian content, though he declined to give a timeline. The latest budget includes 600 million dollars for domestic news and cultural content.

Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller says the federal government will eventually force large streaming companies to pay their fair share toward Canadian content.

He would not say when that will happen. His comments came in an interview on CTV Power Play with Vassy Kapelos on Monday. The federal government budget tabled in the House of Commons last week includes 600 million dollars to support domestic news and cultural content. The funding is meant to amplify Canadian cultural sovereignty.

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A background document says the money will help sustain Canadian content creation and offset declining private-sector contributions from cable and satellite companies. Miller described the funding as a practical short-term approach deployed on a relatively emergency basis to support the industry. He said the money is not bowing to outside pressure, including from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. That administration has frequently cited the Online Streaming Act as a trade irritant.

Streaming Act Legislation And CRTC Review

He said Canadas legislation to support Canadian content has been noble, but it has not worked to make sure money is redistributed into the system in the face of dwindling ad revenue from different sources. Miller was part of the previous Liberal government, which passed the Online Streaming Act in April 2023. In June, the federal government directed the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to review its recent decision to triple the amount it charges digital streaming companies.

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Digital streaming giants including Netflix and Disney were previously required to contribute five per cent of their Canadian revenues to domestic content. In late May, the CRTC announced it would raise that to 15 per cent. The federal government has not collected any of those funds. A number of streaming companies are fighting the decision in court.

Miller insisted the 600-million-dollar injection into Canadian content is not a response to outside pressure, particularly from the Trump administration. Miller said the next step is to make sure the large streamers that operate in Canada are actually contributing to the ecosystem. He said many do important work supporting Canadian content, but they also take money out of the country. He called it a question of fairness when large streamers benefit from Canadian viewers while taking profits elsewhere.

Asked about a timeline for how much the CRTC will collect from streamers, Miller would not directly answer. He said his department wants to get the directives out as quickly as possible. Pressed on the fact it has been more than five months since the government asked the CRTC to reconsider the amount, Miller said he will take his time to issue a directive that makes sense.

Tax System Review For Streaming Companies

He said the last time the government asked the CRTC to come up with regulations for the Online Streaming Act, it took three years. He hopes it will be faster this time. Miller said the point of the legislation is to encourage big companies to be good corporate citizens. Miller also said he is considering changing the tax system for streamers.

He said Canada supports those companies with very generous tax credits that allow them to do business profitably in Canada. He said he wants to take another look at how that is done and how these companies benefit from a tax system while seeking to remove revenue from the country. Miller categorized the budget funding as a practical short-term approach.

He said the government needs to take the next step to ensure large streamers contribute to the ecosystem because they are getting money from Canadian viewers. He said the discussion is not uncomplicated, but the budget announcement is only partial in how the government has moved to support the system through cash and financial support. The minister said the next step of the puzzle is yet to be completed.

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That step involves making sure the CRTC ensures large streamers contribute to the ecosystem. He said the government is considering directing the CRTC to reconsider the amount streamers pay, but no final timeline has been set. Miller said he wants to ensure the CRTC is making sure large streamers contribute. He said the goal is to make sure money is redistributed into the system as ad revenue from different sources declines.

Online Streaming Act Framework And CRTC Role

He said the government will continue to support Canadian content creation while working on the next phase of the Online Streaming Act. The Online Streaming Act was passed in April 2023. It created a framework for regulating streamers. The CRTC is responsible for implementing many of its provisions.

The government has said the act aims to ensure online streaming services contribute to Canadian content, similar to traditional broadcasters. The CRTC's decision to raise the contribution rate from five per cent to 15 per cent has been challenged in court by several streaming companies. The government has not yet collected any money under the higher rate. Miller said he could not provide a date for when collections would begin.

Miller said the 600 million dollars in the budget will help sustain Canadian content creation in the short term. He said the money is being deployed on a relatively emergency basis. The background document says the funds will help mitigate the impact of declining private-sector contributions from cable and satellite companies and expected contributions from international streaming platforms. The minister said the government remains committed to ensuring large streamers pay their fair share.

He said the legislation is intended to encourage companies to be good corporate citizens. He said he is considering changes to the tax system for streamers. He said Canada provides generous tax credits that allow them to do business profitably, and he wants to review how those companies benefit while removing revenue from the country. Miller said the government wants to get directives out as quickly as possible.

He said he will take his time to issue a directive that makes sense. He said the last time the government asked the CRTC to create regulations under the Online Streaming Act, it took three years, and he hopes this process will be faster. Miller said the budget funding is only a partial step. He said the next step is to ensure the CRTC makes sure large streamers contribute to the ecosystem.

He said it is a question of fairness when streamers benefit from Canadian viewers and take profits out of the country. The minister said he could not answer when the government will force streamers to pay. He said the government is working on the next phase of the Online Streaming Act. He said the goal is to ensure the system is fair and that Canadian content continues to be supported.