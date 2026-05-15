Cultural Tour of Zurich and Bern, Switzerland: Exploring Visual Art Landscape

The author embarks on a cultural tour of Zurich and Bern, Switzerland, during Swiss art fair season. They discover a diverse and dynamic programming in both cities, highlighting the Kunsthalle, Julius Baer, Kunsthaus, and the Zentrum Paul Klee. The author also attends a museum soiree at the Kunsthaus and explores the interactive sculpture by British artist Monster Chetwynd.

Built in the early 13th century, the Zytglogge, a medieval clock tower, is a well-known landmark in the UNESCO-listed city of Bern , Switzerland. The author explores the visual art landscape of Switzerland during Swiss art fair season and discovers a diverse and dynamic programming in Zurich and Bern .

The Kunsthalle, a renowned institution, hosts a significant refurbishment by Gigon/Guyer Architects and Atelier WW. The author also visits the corporate collection of Julius Baer, featuring the first video work by Swiss multi-media artist Pipilotti Rist. The author attends a museum soiree at the Kunsthaus and explores the interactive sculpture by British artist Monster Chetwynd.

The author also visits the Zentrum Paul Klee, home to the world's largest collection of works by Paul Klee, and the Cabaret Voltaire, the birthplace of the Dada art movement





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zurich Bern Art Basel Swiss Art Fair Season Kunsthalle Julius Baer Kunsthaus Zentrum Paul Klee Cabaret Voltaire Paul Klee Pipilotti Rist Monster Chetwynd Kurt Schwitters Carol Rama Tai Shani Jeffrey Gibson Renzo Piano Chipperfield Building Art Metropole Franz Kaka Elif Saydam Jennifer Carvalho Lotus L. Kang Alice Gong Xiaowen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teen Celebrini captains Canada and has Crosby for company at world hockey champs, U.S. defends titleMacklin Celebrini is to captain Canada and Sidney Crosby will join him on the team at the world hockey championship in Switzerland, where the United States sets out to retain the trophy it won in 2025 for the first time in 92 years.

Read more »

Predators’ Roman Josi named captain of Switzerland’s World Championship teamNashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi has been named captain of Team Switzerland at the upcoming 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship,...

Read more »

Celebrini remains captain for Canada at men’s worlds; Crosby to wear ‘A’Macklin Celebrini will remain as captain for Team Canada and Sidney Crosby will be an alternate captain at the world hockey championship in Switzerland.

Read more »

Canada Hockey Championship: Macklin Celebrini to Captain Team, Sidney Crosby JoinsMacklin Celebrini, the 19-year-old teenage star of the San Jose Sharks, is the youngest-ever Canada captain and the youngest on the team's roster for the world championship. He has had a year to remember, setting a record for the Sharks with 115 points for 45 goals and 70 assists in 82 regular-season games. The United States is in Group A in Zurich with Switzerland, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Austria, Hungary and newcomer Britain. Group B in Fribourg includes Canada, Sweden, Czechia, Denmark, Slovakia, Norway, Slovenia and another newcomer, Italy.

Read more »