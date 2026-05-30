Cultural Norms and Misunderstandings

A recent social media campaign asked people to share pictures from their countries that outsiders often misunderstand, and they were immediately flooded with hundreds of replies. As a reminder that first impressions don't always tell the full story, we've put together some of the most confusing local images and the explanations behind them.

Cultural context matters, and it might take us just a five-minute walk through a foreign city to realize how different its norms are from the ones we grew up with.

A recent social media campaign asked people to share pictures from their countries that outsiders often misunderstand, and they were immediately flooded with hundreds of replies. As a reminder that first impressions don't always tell the full story, we've put together some of the most confusing local images and the explanations behind them.

For instance, the Insane Clown Posse wears clown makeup when they perform, and for some reason, were once associated with being in a gang. When I was in high school (late 1990s), you couldn't have their symbol displayed at school because it was considered gang wear. There were certain football teams that were restricted, too. Another example is the dance of the devils, a traditional Afro-Mexican, syncretic ritual originating in the Costa Chica region.

It symbolizes the taking of the souls of the defeated Moors. Those unfamiliar with it might mistake it for something satanic. Even in our own backyard, there are customs that might seem strange to outsiders.

For example, in the Netherlands, there is a tradition called Sinterklaas, where children receive gifts from a bearded man in a red cloak, accompanied by helpers dressed in blackface. This tradition stems from celebrating saint Nicholas from around 300 AC. He is a saint who stands for taking care of the poor and less fortunate. The tradition changed a lot throughout the centuries.

When the Dutch settlers went to America, they took the tradition with them and it became Santa. The raindeer, elves, sled, northpole etc were all added later on by that American branch of saint Nicholas. In the original Dutch (Belgium and Netherlands) version, he was a tale to frighten children who will kidnap you if you don't behave. This evolved into giving you presents if you do behave.

Around 1850, the tale was evolving and the addition of a poor black kid bullied by white kids was added. Sinterklaas took him under his protection and they formed a team to do the duties Sinterklaas did solo in the start. This helper was not even always depicted black. Throughout the years, at some point this became an army of helpers.

The helpers got the status of kindervriend, 'friend of children'. During this time, it also became canon that Sinterklaas lived in Spain, traveled by horse throughout Belgium and Netherlands and by steam boat to Spain. A lot of children songs exist about both Sinterklaas and his helper. The tradition grew so much that every year there is an entire ceremony, with the steamboat arriving in Antwerp, the saint greeting all the children and declaring everyone has been good that year.

All schools organize officially Sinterklaas visits, a bit like mall Santas. The helpers throw candy at the kids. On the eve of December 5th, every child puts down their shoe at the chimney with a carrot for the horse, and the next day they wake up to presents and candy. About 15 years ago, this whole tradition started being questioned.

The giant ceremony and school visits all had helpers that were painted black, which is essentially blackface. This opened a huge debate. A lot of people knew this all their lives. It was a big part of their childhood, their parents childhood and their grandparents childhoods and so on.

A lot of people never really thought about the racial connotations before it became questioned and really felt like the only reason it got that bad connotation was the fact that people questioned it in the first place. The time it originated from it was quite progressive even, but obviously not any more at this point





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Cultural Norms Misunderstandings Sinterklaas Blackface Tradition Progressive Questioned

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