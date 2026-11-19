Senior writer Lourdes Avila Uribe reveals her top beauty picks on sale, including Rare Beauty lip liner, Biossance serum, and Shark Air Styler.

Senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe highlights a selection of high-performance beauty items that have earned status as cult favorites, noting that several of the internet's most hype-worthy formulas are currently available at reduced prices.

Rare Beauty Lip Liner Sales Details

One standout product is the lip liner in the shade Pillow Talk, a famous rosy hue that comes in several depth options to suit everyone. This makeup product needs no introduction among beauty enthusiasts who value versatility and precision.

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The writer keeps one of these liners in her bag at all times to slightly overline her lips without looking completely unnatural. The creamy formula is really hydrating and is infused with jojoba oil, hyaluronic acid, and ceresin to help prevent smudging and transfer.

Exfoliating Facial Pads Performance

Regarding toning facial pads, Uribe states that few items have impressed her as much as these cult-favorite pads. Since using them, she has ditched her traditional AHA serums for these products, and her skin has never looked better.

These pads are designed to help exfoliate, balance, and brighten skin while reducing oil production, minimizing breakouts, and refining the look of pores. They are formulated with powerful alpha and beta hydroxy acids like white willow bark, vitamin C, and calming botanical extracts like lavender to soothe skin.

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The writer reports that her skin is softer, smoother, and has a really noticeable glow. Most importantly, she has detected a decrease in melasma, which has plagued her since her pregnancy. She calls them incredibly potent and notes that other exfoliating pads are just as, if not more, effective at a fraction of the price.

Foundation And Moisturizer Recommendations

In the category of foundations, a specific formula is praised for making skin look absolutely flawless and virtually imperceptible. The writer also has keratosis pilaris on her face, and this is the one perfectly finished foundation that hides all imperfections without looking cakey or unnatural in the slightest.

The color-correcting formula is also infused with broad-spectrum SPF 50 and a whole slew of skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, and niacinamide, so it never feels overly drying on the face. It comes in 22 shades.

Another standout moisturizer features suspended spheres in a jelly-like cream. This encapsulation formula is claimed by the brand to be the most effective delivery method of its main plumping ingredient, PDRN.

The result is a highly customizable and effective cream that is light as a feather yet somehow also incredibly hydrating. The satiny, dewy finish makes it feel like it is much more expensive than it actually is. Uribe recently got a facial, and her aesthetician confirmed that the state of her skin was much improved.

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Hair Styling And Skincare Serum Value

A couple of years ago, the writer invested in the Shark Air Styler after refusing to dish out the coin required for a similar and famous tool that starts with a D. Since then, she has been unable to recommend this hair styler enough, which quickly gives her salon-style blowouts using the same air wrapping technology as similar tools.

She loves the swivel arm in particular, which puts much less strain on her arm and makes curling her hair easier. This comes with six impressive attachments, including the hair straightener component that uses heat-controlled ceramic and high-speed airflow to make hair silky soft in just one pass.

Biossance is described as a reliable brand for anyone looking to infuse their routine with effective ingredients without dropping hundreds on harsh products. One of their serums can help plump the skin, boost collagen, and support overall skin health thanks to copper peptides, a blend of hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid, and squalane, along with paracress extract.

Another serum uses peptides along with a collagen-firming complex to target common signs of aging like smile lines, wrinkles, and overall firmness. Uribe has been using it religiously on her neck wrinkles and has found that they are softening with time, becoming less pronounced and less deep.

The serum itself is incredibly lightweight and smooth, giving skin a nice glow without feeling greasy or heavy. According to Uribe, her neck is very sensitive to powerful active ingredients, and so far she has had zero negative reactions with this serum.

She is excited to see how results shake out long term and is again delighted by the cost. Any other luxury brand would have charged over $100 for these exact same ingredients. Reviewers also agree that a mascara infused with white tea extract is the one to choose, as it conditions your lashes as it coats them.