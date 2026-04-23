Cubs Extend Winning Streak to Eight with 7-2 Victory Over Phillies

Michael Busch and Seiya Suzuki powered the Chicago Cubs to their eighth consecutive win, defeating the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 7-2. Matthew Boyd made a successful return from injury, and the Cubs' offense continued to shine.

The Chicago Cubs continued their impressive run of form, securing their eighth consecutive victory with a decisive 7-2 win over the struggling Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

A powerful offensive display, spearheaded by home runs from Michael Busch and Seiya Suzuki, combined with a strong pitching performance, propelled the Cubs to another triumph. The team’s recent success marks their longest winning streak since a similar eight-game stretch in July 2023, and represents the most games won consecutively in April since 1970, showcasing a remarkable resurgence for the franchise.

The Cubs’ offense was not limited to the long ball; Pete Crow-Armstrong and Alex Bregman both contributed with three hits apiece, with Crow-Armstrong also driving in two runs. Bregman’s contribution included a rare triple, setting the stage for a productive inning. The team’s ability to consistently score, having outscored opponents 58-20 during this winning streak, highlights their improved offensive capabilities and overall team cohesion.

The Phillies, in stark contrast, are mired in a deep slump, having now lost eight games in a row – their longest losing streak since September 2018. The absence of key player J.T. Realmuto, placed on the injured list with back spasms, undoubtedly contributed to their struggles. Starting pitcher Taijuan Walker endured a difficult outing, allowing four earned runs and eight hits in just four innings, resulting in his second consecutive loss.

The Phillies’ pitching staff struggled to contain the Cubs’ potent lineup, and the team’s offense failed to provide adequate support. The combination of pitching woes and offensive struggles has created a challenging situation for the Phillies, who are desperately seeking a way to break out of their current funk. The team’s inability to generate consistent offense and prevent runs has been a major factor in their recent downturn.

The use of Kyle Backhus as an opener before Walker’s entry into the game did little to stem the tide, as the Cubs quickly capitalized on the opportunity to build a lead. Matthew Boyd’s return from a biceps injury proved to be a positive sign for the Cubs, as he delivered a solid performance, pitching 4 2/3 innings and conceding only two runs.

Reliever Ben Brown followed Boyd effectively, pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings to secure the win, allowing only three hits while striking out five batters. The Cubs’ bullpen has been a key component of their success, consistently providing reliable support for the starting pitchers. The upcoming game on Thursday will feature a pitching matchup between Cristopher Sánchez of the Phillies and Edward Cabrera of the Cubs, as both teams look to continue their respective trajectories.

For the Cubs, maintaining their momentum and extending their winning streak will be the primary goal, while the Phillies will be desperate to halt their losing streak and regain some confidence. The series finale promises to be a compelling contest between two teams heading in opposite directions. The Cubs’ recent form suggests they are a force to be reckoned with in the National League, while the Phillies face a significant challenge in turning their season around





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chicago Cubs Philadelphia Phillies Baseball Seiya Suzuki Michael Busch Matthew Boyd Winning Streak MLB

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump says the US will extend its ceasefire with Iran at Pakistan’s requestU.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday the United States is extending its ceasefire with Iran at Pakistan’s request as he waits for a unified proposal from the Islamic Republic.

Read more »

Virginia Voters Just Gave Democrats A Clearer Path To Winning The MidtermsKevin Robilllard is a senior political reporter for HuffPost. He previously covered the 2016 elections and transportation policy for Politico. He’s also written for TBD, Newsweek and Congressional Quarterly. He’s a graduate of the University of Maryland, where he was editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, The Diamondback.

Read more »

Phillies president says manager Thomson not on hot seatDave Dombrowski is concerned about the Phillies' 8-15 start, but he said manager Rob Thomson is not on the hot seat despite the team's seven-game losing streak.

Read more »

Imanaga sharp, Hoerner homers as Cubs beat Phillies for seventh straight winShota Imanaga pitched seven innings of three-hit ball in his fourth consecutive sharp start and the Chicago Cubs extended their winning streak to seven games with a 7-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Read more »

Rea, Swanson help Cubs beat slumping Phillies for sixth straight winColin Rea pitched into the seventh inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Monday night for their sixth consecutive win.

Read more »

Cubs one win away from claiming third straight NOJHL crownGreater Sudbury skated to a 3-0 win over Timmins on the road last night

Read more »