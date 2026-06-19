Cuba Proposes Sweeping Privatization Reforms to Counteract U.S. Sanctions

Cuba's Prime Minister has presented a historic reform package to lawmakers, backed by the Communist Party and Raúl Castro. The measures would privatize large parts of the state-run economy, including real estate and business, to survive punishing U.S. sanctions and economic crisis.

Cuba 's Prime Minister Manuel Marrero presented a sweeping set of economic reforms to the National Assembly, backed by the Communist Party and former leader Raúl Castro .

The proposals aim to privatize a vast portion of Cuba's socialist economy as a direct response to the devastating impact of U.S. sanctions. If approved and implemented, these measures would constitute the most significant shift away from the socialist model established after the 1959 revolution. The reforms would permit private real estate development, transform state-owned enterprises into private commercial ventures with shares and equity stakes, and allow private banks to enter the finance sector, which has long been state-dominated.

Crucially, the plan includes the sale of state-owned properties to both national and foreign legal entities and individuals, including Cubans residing abroad, marking a fundamental change in state control over land and industry. Prime Minister Marrero framed the market as an "instrument for the efficient allocation of resources," a notable concession from a Communist Party official.

He assured that "these transformations do not constitute a deviation from our socialist project; on the contrary, they respond... to its development," with the ultimate goal of improving citizens' quality of life. The list comprises over 175 measures, detailed in a nearly two-hour speech, now requiring a legislative vote. The timing and specific mechanisms for implementation remain unclear, raising many questions amidst the debate.

These proposals, discussed internally and externally for years, have been propelled to the forefront by extreme pressure from the United States. Cuba's state-run economy, characterized by bureaucracy and inefficiency, has struggled since the collapse of the Soviet Union, which previously subsidized Cuban socialism.

However, severe sanctions during the Trump administration-including a months-long oil blockade-have left Cuba with minimal economic maneuvering room. The sanctions have devastated an already ailing economy, triggered an exodus of foreign businesses, and decimated the vital tourism sector. Former President Raúl Castro, in a letter to the Politburo and lawmakers, endorsed the reforms as "beneficial" and called for their swift implementation.

The transformational package would dramatically reduce the role of state-run business and unleash private enterprise long stifled by a cautious bureaucracy. For the first time, businesses would be permitted to hire more than 100 employees, and entrepreneurs could own multiple private businesses. Marrero indicated that private capital movement would be facilitated by a more agile, state-supervised private banking system and a real-time digital foreign exchange market with authorized agents.

Cuba has historically provided heavily subsidized public services, including free or low-cost education, medical care, and transportation, many of which have collapsed due to government inefficiency and the failing economy. The new reforms would introduce a new taxation system, making both public and private sector businesses, foreign and domestic, partially responsible for funding these public services. This represents a profound reconfiguration of the social contract between the state and its citizens, driven by existential economic pressures





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