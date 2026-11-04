NATO holds largest deployment exercise along Latvia border with 3000 troops

NATO is conducting its largest military deployment exercise ever along Latvia border with Russia and Belarus, with a Canadian-led brigade of roughly 3000 soldiers training for interoperability.

NATO is conducting its largest military deployment exercise ever along Latvia border with Russia and Belarus this week. The exercise, dubbed Resolute Reforger, involves a Canadian-led multinational NATO brigade of roughly 3000 soldiers, 2000 of which are Canadian.

The troops have left their base in Adazi, Latvia and fanned out to the east in separate units. Fourteen nations now make up the multinational brigade and they are all taking part in this week exercise. Finding a battle-ready rhythm between soldiers from different countries is a central focus. CTV News is embedded with battalions and squadrons along NATO eastern flank, where all roads lead to either Russia or Belarus.

Also read Canadian-led NATO brigade deploys to Latvia's eastern border near Russia and Belarus

Canadian And Polish Tank Squadron Trains Together

At one location in Rezekne, Latvia, CTV News visited a joint Canadian and Polish tank squadron. They both use Leopard tanks, though the vehicle kits differ and soldiers from the two countries rarely get to leave the base in Adazi together to train in real-world combat scenario exercises. CTV News has been asked to withhold the names of the soldiers interviewed for this story to protect their identities.

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A Canadian Armed Forces Major, commanding the squadron, says bringing the tanks and soldiers from the two countries east to train together helps him understand how the Polish unit works. Different countries have different procedures so when we go out on a mission, we are able to work together, he said.

To the south in Daugavpils, just 50 kilometres from the Russian border, CTV News visited a trench training exercise where Italian, Spanish and Canadian soldiers are running through drills shoulder to shoulder in a simulated combat exercise. The unit Captain second-in-command told CTV News that there are groups of 30 Canadians, working with 30 Spanish, working with 30 Italians. This is all about improving our ability to conduct joint operations, he said.

Trench Drills Prepare Troops For Combat Near Border

He adds the ability to practice moving this many soldiers across the country is also invaluable. This terrain specifically and this region of Latvia is where we would have to move in order to conduct real-life combat operations near the Russian border. If there was an attack, we would want to fight it here, away from the capital city of Riga, said the Captain. The threat from Russia, to Latvia east, has only grown since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

CTV News also visited a shooting range where a group of Polish, Italian and Canadian soldiers were receiving instruction from a Spanish commander, who was encouraging the troops to trade firearms and get out of their comfort zone. It is all about timing, precision and being quick together as one cohesive unit, said one young lieutenant.

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Over a number of days, CTV News has observed soldiers from different allied NATO nations try and work in lockstep including armoured units, international battle groups, engineers, medics, and the list goes on. They are all in a race together to try and build interoperability, preparing to move as one towards an uncertain future. The soldiers who have spoken to CTV News while embedded with NATO forces have each echoed a similar sentiment.

They are not here along the border of Russia searching for war, but if it was to arrive along NATO eastern flank, they say they would be ready.