Canada and China announced tariff relief to restore trade ties as Prime Minister Mark Carney met U.S. President Donald Trump at the APEC summit in Shenzhen. Carney said China trade requires a careful balancing act and is not Trump's top concern.

Canada and China have announced tariff relief as leaders move to restore trade relations. Prime Minister Mark Carney met U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China.

Canada China tariff relief boosts pork exports

The tariff relief is expected to be a boon for pork and seafood producers. The announcement comes as Canada continues to deepen its trading relationship with China, the host country of this year's APEC summit. Asked about American concerns over Canada trading more closely with China, Carney said it is not a top priority for Trump. In my conversations with the president, he has tried to understand where we are with China, where we are going with China, Carney said.

Also read Carney meets Trump at APEC as Canada and China agree to tariff relief worth $400 million

I should not speak for him, but in his hierarchy of issues, it is not the top issue at all, Carney said. He also said that trade with China requires a very careful balancing act to mitigate political risk. Still, Carney encouraged greater direct investment in Canadian megaprojects. He pointed to port expansions and pipelines, specifically from Asian countries and China.

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Earlier, at an APEC gathering of CEOs, Carney made the pitch for investment. While acknowledging Canada's historic ties to the United States, he told delegates the world order is shifting. Canada is building more ambitiously and rapidly than at any time in our history, Carney said. Every port and corridor we build needs a partner.

Business leaders at the summit said Canada's standing at APEC and across Asia is stronger than it has been in years. Well the tone has changed because Canada is cool again. It is cool again for all the right reasons, said Goldy Hyder of the Business Council of Canada. They are excited to hear the progress that Canada is making towards investment.

Putin sanctions rejection draws Carney criticism

There is, as I said, a real star factor, Hyder said. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday and told delegates that sanctions against Russia were a thing of the past. He rejected the broad economic measures imposed by Canada and European countries over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Carney said Putin's assessment of the impact of sanctions was wrong.

You know not for the first time Vladimir Putin is lying about the situation on the ground, Carney said. Sanctions are very real and they are going to continue to increase as long as this war goes on.

US tech outages disrupt markets during summit

Meanwhile, Trump sought to show strength in China, but a series of technological snafus raised concerns at home. Apple, the NSA and U.S. banks were hit with outages, and Trump said everything is fine. World markets were mixed as AI stocks recovered after Wall Street losses. In other news, after a 13-year wait, Grand Theft Auto VI has arrived with enormous hype and expectations.

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One Alberta man has already cleared his calendar for the game's release. Jeff Bezos said the new James Bond was not picked until Friday. The Canada men's soccer team reached a record FIFA ranking of No. 25. LeBron James sued the makers of an AI sports-betting app, saying they used his likeness and nickname.

Families reached a last-minute agreement over a disputed US$180M Van Gogh sale. Snow is forecast in the Prairies while Ontario expects above-seasonal temperatures. In other developments, more than $200K went missing from an Ontario senior's bank account. Police are set to provide an update on a probe into organized crime and violence tied to the towing industry.

An Ottawa defence company has developed non-explosive anti-drone missiles. A woman was seriously injured after a struggle with a Cape Breton police dog, according to SiRT. A driver was airlifted to hospital following a crash near Kenilworth. The city approved $1 million in federal funding for new shelter infrastructure.

Highway 12 was closed after a dump truck rear-ended a car near Beaverton. A CN Rail train and several cars derailed in northern B.C. , and two people were hospitalized. Montreal police arrested 75 young people for social media contract crimes.

CTV News reported from China that Carney says Beijing ties are not a top concern for Trump ahead of their meeting.