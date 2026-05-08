CTV News Headlines: U.S. Political Analyst on Marco Rubio's Meeting with Pope Leo, Ontario Residents in Isolation, Mobile Skin Cancer Clinic, BB Gun Attack, Stabbing, and More

A CTV News U.S. political analyst, Eric Ham, has described Secretary of State Marco Rubio's meeting with Pope Leo as a 'diplomatic effort' after President Trump's previous comments. New details have emerged regarding Ontario residents who are in isolation after a cruise ship hantavirus outbreak. A mobile skin cancer clinic is filling a gap in dermatology services in Windsor and Chatham. Suspects are being sought in a 'targeted and completely unacceptable' BB gun attack on Vancouver Island. A stabbing, drugs, and shootings have occurred at a Vancouver strip club, with the owner claiming unfair targeting. Canada and the U.S. stock markets have risen amid jobs reports from both countries. Being married may come with an unexpected health benefit, according to a study. A massive 11,000-carat ruby has been unearthed in Myanmar's war-scarred gemstone heartland. A cyberattack disrupted thousands of U.S. schools, and a Canvas system is online after the attack. The Trump administration is trying to unmask an anonymous Canadian, and a laundry basket is being promoted as a smart alternative to more expensive items. The Shopping Trends team at CTV News may earn a commission when you use our links to shop.

A CTV News U.S. political analyst, Eric Ham, has described Secretary of State Marco Rubio 's meeting with Pope Leo as a ' diplomatic effort ' after President Trump's previous comments.

New details have emerged regarding Ontario residents who are in isolation after a cruise ship hantavirus outbreak. A mobile skin cancer clinic is filling a gap in dermatology services in Windsor and Chatham. Suspects are being sought in a 'targeted and completely unacceptable' BB gun attack on Vancouver Island. A stabbing, drugs, and shootings have occurred at a Vancouver strip club, with the owner claiming unfair targeting.

Canada and the U.S. stock markets have risen amid jobs reports from both countries. Being married may come with an unexpected health benefit, according to a study. A massive 11,000-carat ruby has been unearthed in Myanmar's war-scarred gemstone heartland. A cyberattack disrupted thousands of U.S. schools, and a Canvas system is online after the attack.

The Trump administration is trying to unmask an anonymous Canadian, and a laundry basket is being promoted as a smart alternative to more expensive items. The Shopping Trends team at CTV News may earn a commission when you use our links to shop





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U.S. Political Analyst Marco Rubio Pope Leo Diplomatic Effort Ontario Residents Hantavirus Outbreak Mobile Skin Cancer Clinic BB Gun Attack Stabbing Drugs Shootings Vancouver Strip Club Canada Stock Markets U.S. Stock Markets Jobs Reports Ruby Cyberattack Canvas System Trump Administration Data Sovereignty Canadian Smart Laundry Basket Shopping Trends Team

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