CTV News has launched an official channel on Gander, a Canadian-hosted social media platform, expanding access to Canadian journalism as some global platforms restrict news content in Canada.

CTV News has launched an official channel on Gander, a new Canadian social media platform developed and operated in Canada. The move expands access to Canadian journalism at a time when some global technology platforms have restricted news content in Canada.

With the launch, Gander users can follow CTV News content directly through the platform and access stories published on CTVNews.ca. The announcement was made on November 26, 2026 at 11:10 a.m. EST. Richard Gray, Vice-President of CTV News, said the addition strengthens the organization's commitment to making Canadian-focused original reporting and storytelling available to consumers of all ages where, when and how they want it.

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He added that the platform being fully Canadian in nature makes it an even stronger fit for CTV News. Ben Waldman, founder and CEO of Gander Social, said Canada needs strong, independent journalism, and journalists need places where their work can reach real people and spark meaningful conversations. He said Gander News was built to help Canadians discover quality reporting, better understand the world around them, and engage in thoughtful dialogue.

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Waldman said the company is pleased to welcome CTV News to the platform and expand access to news content for Canadians online. Gander is a social media platform hosted in Canada, available in both English and French. The platform allows users to share text posts, photos, links, image galleries and short-form videos. It uses a chronological feed, displaying content in the order it is published rather than surfacing posts through a personalized algorithm.

According to the company, users can create free accounts to browse content and follow organizations, public figures and other users. To publish posts, comment or participate in certain community features, users are required to complete a verification process intended to confirm they are real individuals. Gander says it was built using the AT Protocol, an open social networking technology that supports interoperability between participating platforms.

CTV News Launches On Canadian Hosted Social Platform

The company says its infrastructure is located in Canada and operates under Canadian laws and privacy regulations. You can find out more about Gander and follow CTV News here. CTV News continues to tell Canadian stories across a wide range of platforms, including CTVNews.ca, the CTV News App, Crave, YouTube, TikTok, X, Bluesky, Pinterest and LinkedIn. The launch comes as Canadian news organizations seek new ways to reach audiences after some global technology platforms limited news content in the country.

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