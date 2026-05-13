A selection of the latest national headlines from CTV National News, including precautionary measures as Canadians exposed to hantavirus return home, GO train service suspension in Markham, a coach bus crash closing the highway near Grande Prairie, calls for more supports in Saskatchewan, speculation on an election year shift by city council, and the opening of a historic park in the world's largest freshwater archipelago.

CTV National News: Precautionary measures in place as Canadians exposed to hantavirus return homeGO train service suspended on part of Stouffville Line in MarkhamCoach bus crash closes highway near Grande PrairieTurnor Lake killing renews calls for more supports in northern Sask.

Did the refusal of this planning application signal an election year shift by London city council? Historic park set to open Friday in world’s largest freshwater archipelagoFormer Philippine ‘drug war’ police chief runs away from government agents to avoid international arrest warrantPoliticsTed Lasso actor signs for U.S. second-tier clubSportsWhat's the deal with 6% fat milk, newly on the market in Ontario? What if we killed all mosquitoes?

Sci-TechHere Are The 60 Best Advent Calendars For 2025 You Can Get In Canada (So Far





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