CTV Calgary Live Remembrance Day Coverage 2024 Hangar Flight Museum

Watch CTV Calgary's live Remembrance Day coverage on Nov. 11 starting at 9 a.m. Ottawa and 10:30 a.m. Calgary service at Hangar Flight Museum with expert commentary.

CTV Calgary has announced its comprehensive broadcasting schedule for the upcoming Remembrance Day observance on Nov. 11. Viewers who are unable to attend physical ceremonies in person can rely on the network for complete live coverage of the national and local events. The broadcaster ensures that the public remains connected to the solemn traditions of the day through multiple digital and television platforms.

Live Broadcast Schedule Details

The official broadcast timeline begins at 9:00 a.m. with live coverage of the services taking place in Ottawa. This initial segment provides a national perspective on the commemoration, allowing viewers across the country to participate in the primary observances from their homes. The coverage then shifts focus to the local community later in the morning.

Also read Colorado Avalanche Beat Calgary Flames 5-2 With MacKinnon And Lehkonen Scoring

At 10:30 a.m., CTV Calgary will transition to live television coverage of the local service held in northeast Calgary. This specific timeframe allows the audience to witness the regional ceremonies that honor local veterans and fallen soldiers. The network prioritizes this local angle to ensure community members have direct access to their municipal tributes.

Digital Streaming Platforms Available

In addition to traditional television broadcasting, the local service will be available for livestreaming across several digital channels. Audiences can access the feed directly through CTVNewsCalgary.ca on their preferred web browsers. This digital option provides flexibility for viewers who may be away from their televisions during the 10:30 a.m. slot.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the coverage extends to major social media platforms to reach younger demographics and mobile users. The livestream will be simultaneously available on CTV Calgary's YouTube channel. Additionally, the network will broadcast the event via CTV Calgary's TikTok account, ensuring broad accessibility across different user bases.

Venue History and Expert Commentary

The local ceremony will take place at The Hangar Flight Museum, a location chosen for its significant historical relevance to the war effort. The museum is situated in a former drill hall that was an integral part of the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan. This architectural heritage adds a layer of historical depth to the commemorative service being held there.

Host Tara Nelson will lead the on-air coverage and commentary for the event. She will be joined by Rob Huebert, a researcher from the University of Calgary Centre for Military & Strategic Studies. His participation ensures that viewers receive expert analysis and historical context regarding the military traditions being honored during the broadcast.

The specific grounds of the museum also carry deep historical weight, particularly the area behind the main building. The helicopter landing area situated there was originally a parade square during the Second World War. This same square served as a key operational space under the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan, linking the physical site directly to the era being commemorated.

Advertisement

Community Support and Logistics

While the historical significance of the location is paramount, the event also addresses contemporary community needs. Organizers have confirmed that donations for the Veterans Association Food Bank will be accepted directly at the service. This provision allows attendees and viewers to contribute to ongoing support for veterans facing food insecurity.

The land currently hosting the former parade square is now managed by Eagle Copters and Alpine Helicopters. This transition from military use to civilian aviation operations highlights the evolving role of the site while preserving its memory. More detailed information regarding attendance and donation procedures is available through the provided network resources for interested citizens.