CSIS's Role in Investigating Alberta Secession Vote's Susceptibility to Disinformation and Foreign Interference

CSIS director Daniel Rogers explains Alberta's potential secession vote vulnerable to disinformation and foreign interference, citing potential collusion between Russia and pro-Trump actors. He warns of escalating disinformation campaigns and underscored CSIS's role in investigating foreign interference.

CSIS director Daniel Rogers explains Alberta's potential secession vote vulnerable to disinformation and foreign interference, citing potential collusion between Russia and pro-Trump actors. He warns of escalating disinformation campaigns and underscored CSIS 's role in investigating foreign interference, emphasizing that public conversations and statements from officials or influencers, without a threat to individuals, do not constitute foreign interference.

The annual report mentions CSIS's cooperation with the Major Projects Office regarding potential risks related to transnational interests





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CSIS Alberta Secession Vote Disinformation Foreign Interference Russia Collusion Prevention Of Foreign Interference Act

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