Crystal Palace Manager Eyes Several Players for Europa League Season

Crystal Palace manager is considering several players to strengthen the team for the upcoming Europa League season, including El Hadji Malick Diouf, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Joao Gomes, Zian Flemming, and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The manager of Crystal Palace is considering several players to strengthen the team for the upcoming Europa League season. One potential signing is El Hadji Malick Diouf from West Ham, who could provide cover for wing-back.

Another player being considered is Konstantinos Mavropanos, who could replace Maxence Lacroix if he leaves the team. The manager is also looking at other players such as Joao Gomes, Zian Flemming, and Jean-Philippe Mateta to add depth to the squad.

Additionally, the team needs cover for Daniel Munoz at right wing-back, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be a good option. The manager would also like to sign Jarrod Bowen, but suspects that he may have more attractive suitors. The team will need a larger squad to cope with the workload from the Europa League, and the manager is looking at players from West Ham, Wolves, and Burnley to add strength in depth





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Crystal Palace Europa League El Hadji Malick Diouf Konstantinos Mavropanos Joao Gomes Zian Flemming Jean-Philippe Mateta

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