Cryptosporidiosis Outbreak Declared at Calgary Petting Farm, Five Cases Confirmed

Health officials in Alberta have declared an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis at Butterfield Acres, a Calgary petting farm, with five confirmed cases among visitors. The highly contagious parasite, Cryptosporidium, spreads through contact with infected feces. Symptoms include severe diarrhea, fever, and dehydration, posing risks to immunocompromised individuals and children. The farm has implemented remediation measures, but concerns remain about ongoing transmission.

Health officials in Alberta have declared an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis, a highly contagious gastrointestinal illness caused by a parasite, at Butterfield Acres, a popular petting farm on the northwestern outskirts of Calgary .

The province confirmed five cases among visitors aged 17 and older this month. Cryptosporidium, the parasite responsible, thrives in the intestines of infected animals and humans, spreading when individuals touch contaminated feces and then their mouths. The outbreak prompted Calgary zone medical officers and Alberta Health Services to issue a public alert, announcing the farm’s temporary closure to mitigate risks.

Public Health inspectors have visited the site, and remediation efforts are underway to sanitize affected areas and restrict public access to potentially contaminated animals. Butterfield Acres, known for its springtime baby animal introductions, has been cooperating with health authorities, disinfecting pens and enhancing hygiene protocols. Symptoms of cryptosporidiosis include severe watery diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and weight loss, typically appearing within 2 to 10 days of exposure.

Dehydration is the most common complication, posing significant risks to immunocompromised individuals and young children. Craig Jenne, a microbiology professor at the University of Calgary, emphasized the dangers for those with weakened immune systems, noting that dehydration in infants can be life-threatening. While no hospitalizations or deaths have been reported, health officials urge symptomatic individuals to seek medical attention promptly, especially immunocompromised patients.

The farm’s management acknowledged the outbreak, revealing that a recently introduced calf tested positive for cryptosporidium and was euthanized, while its healthy twin remains in quarantine. Despite provincial statements indicating closure, Butterfield Acres asserted it would remain open, citing ongoing collaboration with health officials to implement safety measures. Experts like Jenne anticipate further monitoring of wastewater and other potential contamination sites to prevent further spread.

Health authorities advise frequent handwashing, avoiding food preparation for others, and staying home from work or school until 48 hours after symptoms cease. Visitors to petting zoos are reminded to wash hands thoroughly after animal contact and avoid face-licking. Alberta’s latest surveillance report indicates 171 cryptosporidiosis cases in 2024, highlighting the need for vigilance in public health measures





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