Crypto Industry Raises $160 Million to Influence U.S. Elections, Targeting Five Key States

Fairshake, a major cryptocurrency Super PAC, has raised over $160 million to support pro-crypto candidates in the 2024 U.S. midterm elections. The group is targeting five states—Georgia, Alabama, Nebraska, Kentucky, and Texas—to secure more pro-crypto legislators, which could shape the future of digital asset regulation and potentially trigger the next crypto bull run.

Crypto backing in the U.S. election is gaining traction at an accelerating pace, as the crypto community seeks to exert greater influence over regulatory decisions.

This strategy mirrors the long-term political influence built by the tech and banking industries over decades. Fairshake, a major cryptocurrency industry Super PAC, has raised over $160 million to support pro-crypto candidates in the 2024 U.S. elections, regardless of their political party affiliation. According to recent reports, Fairshake's crypto-backed political action committees (PACs) are focusing on five key states—Georgia, Alabama, Nebraska, Kentucky, and Texas—to solidify their political influence.

Over $7.2 million has already been donated to these candidates, with funds allocated for media campaigns, including radio, television, and digital advertisements. The support comes at a time when lawmakers are increasingly divided between those advocating for blockchain and crypto innovation and those pushing for stricter regulations.

A victory in these states could lead to a greater number of pro-crypto legislators, potentially shaping the future of digital asset regulation in the U.S. Josh Vlasto, a spokesperson for Fairshake, emphasized the organization's commitment, stating, 'Everything is on the table. With the midterms approaching, we are united behind our mission to oppose anti-crypto politicians and support pro-crypto leaders.

' The growing influence of young voters and Bitcoin and digital asset holders is also reshaping the political landscape. While this voting bloc remains divided, it is becoming a significant force in election campaigns. Candidates are increasingly discussing Bitcoin, blockchain innovation, and financial technology as digital assets become more integrated into the mainstream economy.

However, some regulators view Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, ETFs, and other digital assets as contraband, creating a regulatory tug-of-war. The outcome of these elections could have far-reaching implications for the crypto sector. Beyond being a political event, these elections may determine the regulatory environment that will either foster innovation within the U.S. or drive it overseas. If pro-crypto candidates succeed, capital inflows from the U.S. could fuel the next crypto bull run.

Conversely, a stalemate could slow down the tokenization of traditional finance assets, which have been performing well. In summary, Fairshake-affiliated PACs are backing five candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. The results of these elections could play a pivotal role in shaping the next crypto bull run, as the community pushes for more pro-crypto legislators to influence policy





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