Cruzeiro Shifts Squad Focus with Strategic Loan Moves

Cruzeiro is using the World Cup break to reshape its roster, loaning out several players to free up space, address disciplinary matters, and give young talents more opportunities. Key departures include Japa to Mirassol and Bruno Alves to Norwich, while Walace's future remains uncertain due to his high wages and past indiscipline.

Cruzeiro 's board is actively reshaping the squad during the World Cup break, focusing on loan moves for players with limited playing time under coach Artur Jorge .

The strategy aims to integrate academy graduates and address contractual and disciplinary concerns. A notable move is the loan of 21-year-old defensive midfielder Japa to Mirassol for the remainder of the season. Despite making ten appearances in 2026, Japa started only once under Artur Jorge. Coritiba, coached by Fernando Seabra who initially promoted the player, showed interest but Mirassol secured the deal.

Midfielder Walace remains sidelined since April due to disciplinary issues and continues training separately. His high salary complicates a potential loan, despite the club's desire to move him on. Signed from Udinese in 2024, Walace failed to cement a place under multiple coaches.

Additionally, promising center-back Bruno Alves has been loaned to Norwich City in England until June 2026, with a fixed purchase option. Cruzeiro will receive immediate financial compensation from the transfer. Bruno Alves, under contract until 2030, was publicly urged by former coach Tite to improve his development. These moves reflect Cruzeiro's broader plan to streamline the roster, balance finances, and provide young talents with competitive minutes, while addressing players who have not met expectations.

The club's actions during this period could define its trajectory for the remainder of the season and beyond, as it navigates both on-field performance and off-field management challenges





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Cruzeiro Loan Transfers Japa Walace Bruno Alves Artur Jorge Mirassol Norwich City Squad Restructuring Academy Graduates

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