Cruise Ship with Hantavirus-Infected Passengers Arrives in Tenerife, Spain, for Evacuation

The MV Hondius, a cruise ship carrying 140 passengers and some crew, has arrived in Tenerife, with the individuals and crew set to disembark due to an outbreak of Hantavirus on board.

TENERIFE, Spain - A cruise ship carrying over 140 passengers on board has arrived in Tenerife , the largest of Spain s Canary Islands , where the individuals and some of the crew are to disembark.

The MV Hondius has been infected with Hantavirus, a virus that can lead to life-threatening illness, resulting in the death of three individuals. Five passengers have tested positive for the virus, and they have left the ship with some staying onboard. The ship will not dock but will remain anchored, and passengers will be ferried off in small boats. All those disembarking will be checked for symptoms, and only those without symptoms will be allowed to leave.

The ship s passengers from more than 20 different nationalities are currently on board. The evacuation and response to this situation are being closely monitored by the World Health Organization, Spanish authorities, and cruise company Oceanwide Expeditions. The director-general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the Spanish health and interior ministers have both been supervising the situation. Authorities have also stated that anyone disembarking will have no contact with the local population.

It is important to note that the Andes virus, the type discovered in the cruise ship outbreak, can potentially spread between people at times but is not easily transmitted. The usual incubation period for this virus ranges from one to eight weeks after exposure. The Associated Pres





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Tenerife Spain Hantavirus Cruise Ship Canary Islands Passengers Crew Infection Disembarkation Flight Evacuation Situation

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