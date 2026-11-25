The Caribbean Princess returned to Port Everglades with 148 reported cases of vomiting and diarrhea among passengers and crew. The CDC is monitoring the outbreak and the cause remains unknown.

A Princess Cruises ship returned to Fort Lauderdale early Monday morning with nearly 150 sick passengers and crew members after a suspected gastrointestinal illness outbreak.

Princess Cruises Ship Returns With 150 Sick Passengers

Health experts warned that more people could still fall ill. The Caribbean Princess had left Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 11 on a 12-night journey. The mystery illness was reported just days later, according to information provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 134 of the 2,936 passengers and 14 of the 1,132 crew reported getting sick.

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That is 148 cases with vomiting and diarrhea among the symptoms, the CDC said. About 160 passengers and crew became sickened in total, according to an earlier report. In a statement to CBS News Miami, Princess Cruises said, Our crew responded promptly by implementing enhanced sanitation protocols across the ship, including comprehensive cleaning and disinfection measures. The CDC said it is continuing to monitor the outbreak, and the cause of the outbreak remains unknown.

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Passengers say everything was cleaned. CBS News Miami was at Port Everglades when the cruise ship docked back early Monday morning and spoke with some passengers after they disembarked. Linda Lombardo described the cleaning efforts she witnessed on board. Once someone got sick and it was mentioned - cleaning.

Passengers Describe Enhanced Cleaning Protocols On Board

Everything, Linda Lombardo said. Sitting at the casino, everywhere you went. Even by the pool. As soon as you got up, the table was scrubbed.

She went on to say that the number of people reporting feeling ill could rise. It is quite likely that the number will increase, because even right now there are people incubating whatever this is, she said. Health experts echoed that warning, noting that more could fall ill from the suspected gastrointestinal illness. The CDC said the cause of the outbreak remains unknown and it is continuing to monitor the situation.

Travel journalist and cruise expert Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, who has taken multiple cruises, recommends that travelers pack basic medications before boarding a ship. I always have with me just a basic first-aid kit just with something like an antiantidiarrheal, painkillers, antinausea meds, Greaves-Gabbadon said. She noted that while cruise ships have onboard medical facilities, demand for those services could increase during an outbreak. The Caribbean Princess returned to Fort Lauderdale early Monday morning with nearly 150 sick passengers and crew members.

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At least 134 of the 2,936 passengers and 14 of the 1,132 crew reported getting sick. That is 148 cases with vomiting and diarrhea among the symptoms, the CDC said. The ship had been on a 12-day journey that began on Nov. 11 from Port Everglades. The CDC said it is continuing to monitor the outbreak, and the cause of the outbreak remains unknown.

Travel Expert Recommends Packing Medications For Voyages

Passengers say everything was cleaned. CBS News Miami was at Port Everglades when the cruise ship docked back early Monday morning and spoke with some passengers after they disembarked. Once someone got sick and it was mentioned - cleaning. Everything, Linda Lombardo said.

Sitting at the casino, everywhere you went. Even by the pool. As soon as you got up, the table was scrubbed. She went on to say that the number of people reporting feeling ill could rise.

It is quite likely that the number will increase, because even right now there are people incubating whatever this is, she said. Travel journalist and cruise expert Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, who has taken multiple cruises, recommends that travelers pack basic medications before boarding a ship. I always have with me just a basic first-aid kit just with something like an antiantidiarrheal, painkillers, antinausea meds, Greaves-Gabbadon said.

She noted that while cruise ships have onboard medical facilities, demand for those services could increase during an outbreak. By Morgan Rynor, Steven Yablonski, WFOR.