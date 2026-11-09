Fishermen rescue cruise ship pianist after nine hours in Pacific Ocean

Two fishermen rescued a Royal Caribbean cruise ship pianist who spent about nine hours treading water off the California coast. The man is expected to survive, and one rescuer credited unusually warm water for his survival.

Two fishermen rescued a cruise ship pianist who went overboard in the Pacific Ocean and spent about nine hours treading water before being found, according to reports.

The rescue happened on Friday morning off the coast of California. Grant Garrett and Sean Norton told CNN affiliate KCBS/KCAL that they were around 20 miles from shore when they came across the man in the water. The two men were fishing in the area when they spotted him. Garrett described the moment they realized what they were seeing.

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Fishermen Rescue Man In Pacific Ocean

He said he told himself, Yeah, it is a human being. Stop the boat; let us get all of our lines in. Norton called the episode surreal. He said Grant and I each got an arm and lifted him up.

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He was in total shock. Norton recalled that the man said only a few words after being pulled aboard. The only thing he said to me was, Thank you. I thought I was gonna die, Norton said.

The man later told the fishermen he was a pianist on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship named Ovation of the Seas. Newport County officials believe the man went overboard about nine hours before he was found, KCBS/KCAL reported. The man is expected to survive. Norton said he believes the man might not have survived without the El Nino weather phenomenon, which is associated with higher water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean.

El Nino Weather Aided Survival

You have this crazy super El Nino year, Norton said. This guy was in the water for probably 10 hours, but the water is 76 degrees. A different year, no way he makes it. A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean told CNN that the company is providing support and assistance to its crew member during this difficult time.

To respect the privacy of our employee, we have no additional details to share, the spokesperson said. CNN has contacted the U.S. Coast Guard and Newport County lifeguards for comment. The rescue was reported by multiple outlets, and the story was published on November 09, 2026. The man was found after spending hours in open water, and the fishermen who saved him said his condition was serious but he was expected to live.

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Royal Caribbean Supports Crew Member

His identity has not been released. The incident involved a crew member from a large cruise ship, and Royal Caribbean said it was offering support. The company did not provide further details about how the man went overboard. The rescue took place about 20 miles from shore, according to the fishermen.

They were able to pull him onto their boat and get him help. Norton said the man was in total shock when they lifted him aboard. The only words he heard were thanks and a belief that he would die. Officials believe the man was in the water for about nine hours before the fishermen found him.

The water temperature was 76 degrees, which Norton said likely made survival possible. The story was first reported by KCBS/KCAL and later confirmed by CNN. Royal Caribbean said it would not share additional details to protect the employee's privacy. The U.S. Coast Guard and Newport County lifeguards have been contacted for comment. The man is expected to survive.